Royal Bank of Canada Sells 107,413 Shares of Aon plc (NYSE:AON)

Royal Bank of Canada reduced its stake in shares of Aon plc (NYSE:AON) by 6.3% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,604,090 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 107,413 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada owned about 0.73% of AON worth $458,400,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of AON. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of AON in the third quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Asset Dedication LLC bought a new position in AON during the third quarter valued at $37,000. AdvisorNet Financial Inc purchased a new stake in shares of AON during the third quarter worth $43,000. Valley National Advisers Inc. lifted its position in shares of AON by 327.5% during the third quarter. Valley National Advisers Inc. now owns 171 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $49,000 after acquiring an additional 131 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Archer Investment Corp purchased a new stake in shares of AON during the third quarter worth $50,000. 89.95% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other AON news, General Counsel Darren Zeidel sold 197 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $295.00, for a total value of $58,115.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Byron Spruell acquired 200 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 23rd. The stock was bought at an average price of $296.32 per share, with a total value of $59,264.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 0.99% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have issued reports on AON. MKM Partners increased their target price on AON from $350.00 to $370.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 1st. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on AON from $298.00 to $320.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on AON in a research report on Thursday, November 18th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $313.00 price objective on the stock. Piper Sandler lowered their price objective on AON from $325.00 to $295.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, January 24th. Finally, Atlantic Securities downgraded AON from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $320.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $301.06.

NYSE AON opened at $287.28 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.59, a current ratio of 1.88 and a quick ratio of 1.88. The stock has a market capitalization of $63.30 billion, a PE ratio of 51.58 and a beta of 0.91. Aon plc has a 1 year low of $221.82 and a 1 year high of $326.25. The business’s 50-day moving average is $286.52 and its 200 day moving average is $289.17.

AON (NYSE:AON) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The financial services provider reported $3.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.34 by $0.37. The company had revenue of $3.08 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.16 billion. AON had a return on equity of 67.50% and a net margin of 7.58%. AON’s quarterly revenue was up 3.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $2.62 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Aon plc will post 12.96 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 1st will be issued a $0.51 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, January 31st. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.71%. AON’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 36.62%.

AON Company Profile

Aon Plc operates as a global professional services firm. It provides advice and solutions to clients focused on risk, retirement, and health through the following products and services: Commercial Risk Solutions, Reinsurance Solutions, Retirement Solutions, Health Solutions, and Data and Analytic Services.

