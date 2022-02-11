Open Text Co. (NASDAQ:OTEX) Stake Boosted by Royal Bank of Canada

Royal Bank of Canada increased its stake in Open Text Co. (NASDAQ:OTEX) (TSE:OTC) by 2.1% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 10,366,980 shares of the software maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 213,220 shares during the quarter. Royal Bank of Canada’s holdings in Open Text were worth $505,287,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Invesco Ltd. grew its stake in Open Text by 9.3% during the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 3,843,766 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $195,264,000 after acquiring an additional 327,215 shares in the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC grew its stake in Open Text by 232.2% during the 2nd quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 31,467 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,599,000 after acquiring an additional 21,995 shares in the last quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL grew its stake in Open Text by 17.8% during the 2nd quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL now owns 368,500 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $18,733,000 after acquiring an additional 55,800 shares in the last quarter. Man Group plc lifted its holdings in shares of Open Text by 418.4% during the 2nd quarter. Man Group plc now owns 650,560 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $33,071,000 after buying an additional 525,075 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Comerica Bank lifted its holdings in Open Text by 4.7% in the 2nd quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 16,251 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $854,000 after purchasing an additional 734 shares during the last quarter. 65.32% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Open Text alerts:

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on OTEX shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered Open Text from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday. StockNews.com lowered Open Text from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday. Raymond James reduced their target price on Open Text from $63.00 to $60.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 4th. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price target on Open Text from C$58.00 to C$53.00 in a research report on Friday, February 4th. Finally, Barclays dropped their price target on Open Text from $58.00 to $50.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 12th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $56.50.

OTEX opened at $45.13 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $12.23 billion, a PE ratio of 36.69 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a current ratio of 1.88, a quick ratio of 1.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85. Open Text Co. has a 1 year low of $43.37 and a 1 year high of $55.25. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $46.70 and its 200-day simple moving average is $49.76.

Open Text (NASDAQ:OTEX) (TSE:OTC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The software maker reported $0.89 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.88 by $0.01. Open Text had a return on equity of 21.28% and a net margin of 9.93%. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.91 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Open Text Co. will post 3.37 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 25th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 4th will be given a $0.221 dividend. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.96%. This is a boost from Open Text’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.18. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 3rd. Open Text’s dividend payout ratio is 71.54%.

Open Text Company Profile

Open Text Corp. engages in the design, development, marketing and sales of enterprise information management software and solutions. It includes customer experience management (CEM), digital process automation, business network, and enterprise content management, discovery, security, and artificial intelligence (AI) and analytics solutions.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding OTEX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Open Text Co. (NASDAQ:OTEX) (TSE:OTC).

Receive News & Ratings for Open Text Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Open Text and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.