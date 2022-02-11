Vestor Capital LLC Sells 20 Shares of MercadoLibre, Inc. (NASDAQ:MELI)

Vestor Capital LLC reduced its position in MercadoLibre, Inc. (NASDAQ:MELI) by 14.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 120 shares of the company’s stock after selling 20 shares during the quarter. Vestor Capital LLC’s holdings in MercadoLibre were worth $202,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MELI. Shelton Capital Management raised its stake in MercadoLibre by 1.8% in the third quarter. Shelton Capital Management now owns 4,626 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,769,000 after buying an additional 82 shares in the last quarter. Veritable L.P. increased its holdings in shares of MercadoLibre by 2.4% in the 3rd quarter. Veritable L.P. now owns 463 shares of the company’s stock valued at $778,000 after acquiring an additional 11 shares during the period. Wealthspire Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of MercadoLibre in the 3rd quarter worth $855,000. Tocqueville Asset Management L.P. lifted its stake in shares of MercadoLibre by 3.7% during the 3rd quarter. Tocqueville Asset Management L.P. now owns 310 shares of the company’s stock worth $521,000 after purchasing an additional 11 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Maplelane Capital LLC purchased a new position in MercadoLibre in the third quarter valued at about $8,733,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.50% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ MELI opened at $1,122.42 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 16.02, a current ratio of 1.23 and a quick ratio of 1.18. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $1,148.37 and its 200-day simple moving average is $1,475.01. The company has a market cap of $55.51 billion, a PE ratio of 705.93 and a beta of 1.54. MercadoLibre, Inc. has a 1-year low of $957.60 and a 1-year high of $2,006.71.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on MELI shares. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on shares of MercadoLibre from $2,100.00 to $2,200.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, November 5th. Barclays raised their target price on shares of MercadoLibre from $2,100.00 to $2,200.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, November 5th. BTIG Research reduced their price target on MercadoLibre from $1,930.00 to $1,550.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 18th. Jefferies Financial Group cut shares of MercadoLibre from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $2,000.00 to $1,250.00 in a research note on Friday, January 7th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lowered their target price on MercadoLibre from $2,200.00 to $1,600.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 12th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, MercadoLibre currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $1,887.00.

MercadoLibre, Inc engages in the provision of online commerce platform with focus on e-commerce and its related services. It operates through the following geographical segments: Brazil, Argentina, Mexico, Venezuela, and Other Countries. The firm provides users a mechanism for buying, selling and paying as well as collecting, generating leads, and comparing lists through e-commerce transactions.

