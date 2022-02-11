Vestor Capital LLC Decreases Stock Position in Exelon Co. (NASDAQ:EXC)

Vestor Capital LLC lowered its position in shares of Exelon Co. (NASDAQ:EXC) by 40.7% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,493 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,023 shares during the period. Vestor Capital LLC’s holdings in Exelon were worth $72,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of EXC. Selective Wealth Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Exelon by 40.0% in the third quarter. Selective Wealth Management Inc. now owns 700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the period. Nvwm LLC purchased a new position in Exelon in the 3rd quarter valued at about $40,000. Castleview Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Exelon during the second quarter valued at about $46,000. Sonora Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Exelon during the third quarter valued at about $48,000. Finally, Boit C F David purchased a new stake in shares of Exelon during the second quarter worth about $53,000. 79.92% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Exelon news, CEO Christopher M. Crane sold 285,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.49, for a total value of $15,244,650.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Calvin Butler, Jr. sold 26,708 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.61, for a total value of $1,538,647.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 340,708 shares of company stock worth $18,348,908. Company insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on EXC. Barclays started coverage on Exelon in a research note on Monday. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $46.00 price objective for the company. Scotiabank lowered shares of Exelon from a “sector outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $55.00 to $44.00 in a research note on Monday. Wells Fargo & Company downgraded shares of Exelon from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $65.00 to $45.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 3rd. Vertical Research lowered shares of Exelon from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $45.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Thursday, February 3rd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lowered shares of Exelon from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and cut their target price for the company from $66.00 to $46.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 3rd. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Exelon has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $47.09.

Shares of NASDAQ EXC opened at $42.04 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $53.80 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $51.55. Exelon Co. has a 52-week low of $27.40 and a 52-week high of $44.02. The stock has a market capitalization of $41.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.58, a P/E/G ratio of 2.81 and a beta of 0.49.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 25th will be given a dividend of $0.338 per share. This represents a $1.35 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.22%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 24th. Exelon’s payout ratio is 89.47%.

Exelon Corp. operates as a utility services holding company, which engages in the energy generation, power marketing, and energy delivery business. It operates through the following segments: Mid Atlantic, Midwest, New York, Electric Reliability Council of Texas (ERCOT) and other Power Regions. The Mid-Atlantic segment represents operations in the eastern half of PJM, which includes New Jersey, Maryland, Virginia, West Virginia, Delaware, the District of Columbia and parts of Pennsylvania and North Carolina.

