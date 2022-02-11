Shelton Capital Management Has $2.17 Million Holdings in SVB Financial Group (NASDAQ:SIVB)

Shelton Capital Management cut its stake in shares of SVB Financial Group (NASDAQ:SIVB) by 23.0% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 3,354 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 1,000 shares during the quarter. Shelton Capital Management’s holdings in SVB Financial Group were worth $2,170,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Gateway Advisory LLC increased its holdings in shares of SVB Financial Group by 1.8% during the third quarter. Gateway Advisory LLC now owns 1,022 shares of the bank’s stock worth $661,000 after buying an additional 18 shares in the last quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc increased its holdings in SVB Financial Group by 11.1% in the third quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 180 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $116,000 after purchasing an additional 18 shares during the period. Wade G W & Inc. increased its holdings in SVB Financial Group by 0.6% in the third quarter. Wade G W & Inc. now owns 3,096 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $2,003,000 after purchasing an additional 18 shares during the period. SevenOneSeven Capital Management increased its holdings in SVB Financial Group by 2.8% in the third quarter. SevenOneSeven Capital Management now owns 709 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $459,000 after purchasing an additional 19 shares during the period. Finally, IBM Retirement Fund increased its holdings in SVB Financial Group by 1.4% in the third quarter. IBM Retirement Fund now owns 1,551 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,003,000 after purchasing an additional 21 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 88.81% of the company’s stock.

Get SVB Financial Group alerts:

In other news, CFO Daniel J. Beck sold 550 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $702.49, for a total transaction of $386,369.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Gregory W. Becker sold 12,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $698.69, for a total transaction of $8,733,625.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 35,480 shares of company stock valued at $23,759,133. 0.68% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

SIVB has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on SVB Financial Group from $750.00 to $875.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, October 22nd. Barclays increased their price objective on SVB Financial Group from $755.00 to $789.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, January 3rd. Janney Montgomery Scott downgraded SVB Financial Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $700.00 price target for the company. in a report on Friday, January 21st. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on SVB Financial Group from $985.00 to $935.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, January 21st. Finally, Wedbush increased their price target on SVB Financial Group from $775.00 to $800.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, October 22nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, SVB Financial Group presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $789.06.

SVB Financial Group stock opened at $642.31 on Friday. SVB Financial Group has a 52 week low of $467.22 and a 52 week high of $763.22. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $661.25 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $651.80. The company has a quick ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 0.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. The stock has a market cap of $37.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.34, a P/E/G ratio of 2.31 and a beta of 1.87.

SVB Financial Group (NASDAQ:SIVB) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 20th. The bank reported $6.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $6.51 by ($0.29). SVB Financial Group had a return on equity of 17.07% and a net margin of 30.19%. The company had revenue of $1.51 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.45 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $7.40 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts anticipate that SVB Financial Group will post 30.26 EPS for the current year.

SVB Financial Group Profile

SVB Financial Group is a holding company, which engages in the provision of banking and financial services. It operates through the following segments: Global Commercial Bank, SVB Private Bank, SVB Capital, and SVB Leerink. The Global Commercial Bank segment consists of results from the commercial bank, private equity division, SVB wine, SVB analytics, and debt fund investments.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SIVB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SVB Financial Group (NASDAQ:SIVB).

Receive News & Ratings for SVB Financial Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SVB Financial Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.