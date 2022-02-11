Shelton Capital Management Reduces Position in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD)

Shelton Capital Management trimmed its position in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD) by 46.7% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 9,204 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after selling 8,053 shares during the period. Shelton Capital Management’s holdings in Home Depot were worth $3,021,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in HD. Quantinno Capital Management LP increased its position in Home Depot by 1.6% in the third quarter. Quantinno Capital Management LP now owns 1,730 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $568,000 after purchasing an additional 27 shares during the last quarter. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC increased its position in Home Depot by 0.3% in the third quarter. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC now owns 9,271 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $3,043,000 after purchasing an additional 28 shares during the last quarter. Charter Oak Capital Management LLC increased its position in Home Depot by 1.2% in the third quarter. Charter Oak Capital Management LLC now owns 2,465 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $809,000 after purchasing an additional 29 shares during the last quarter. Jackson Hole Capital Partners LLC increased its position in Home Depot by 2.4% during the third quarter. Jackson Hole Capital Partners LLC now owns 1,260 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $414,000 after acquiring an additional 29 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Somerset Trust Co increased its position in Home Depot by 0.3% during the third quarter. Somerset Trust Co now owns 10,108 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $3,318,000 after acquiring an additional 30 shares during the last quarter. 69.53% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

HD has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price objective on shares of Home Depot from $390.00 to $428.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 17th. Piper Sandler upped their price target on shares of Home Depot from $323.00 to $400.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 17th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Home Depot from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $376.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 19th. UBS Group upped their price objective on shares of Home Depot from $410.00 to $440.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 17th. Finally, Citigroup increased their price target on shares of Home Depot from $418.00 to $445.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 17th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $417.30.

In other news, CFO Richard V. Mcphail sold 14,544 shares of Home Depot stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $392.83, for a total transaction of $5,713,319.52. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link . Also, EVP Teresa Wynn Roseborough sold 18,878 shares of Home Depot stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $395.19, for a total value of $7,460,396.82. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders own 0.18% of the company’s stock.

Home Depot stock opened at $355.09 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $386.38 and its 200 day moving average price is $362.37. The Home Depot, Inc. has a 1 year low of $246.59 and a 1 year high of $420.61. The stock has a market capitalization of $370.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.74, a P/E/G ratio of 1.82 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 35.47, a quick ratio of 0.37 and a current ratio of 1.13.

Home Depot (NYSE:HD) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 16th. The home improvement retailer reported $3.92 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.41 by $0.51. Home Depot had a net margin of 10.79% and a return on equity of 786.90%. The firm had revenue of $36.82 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $34.87 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $3.18 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that The Home Depot, Inc. will post 15.47 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 16th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 2nd were paid a dividend of $1.65 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, December 1st. This represents a $6.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.86%. Home Depot’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 44.12%.

About Home Depot

The Home Depot, Inc engages in the sale of building materials and home improvement products. Its products include building materials, home improvement products, lawn and garden products and decor products. The firm operates through the following geographical segments: U.S., Canada and Mexico. It offers home improvement installation services, and tool and equipment rental.

