Mairs & Power Inc. Makes New Investment in Boston Scientific Co. (NYSE:BSX)

Mairs & Power Inc. bought a new position in Boston Scientific Co. (NYSE:BSX) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm bought 4,768 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock, valued at approximately $207,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. LPL Financial LLC boosted its position in shares of Boston Scientific by 17.7% during the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 247,080 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $10,565,000 after acquiring an additional 37,176 shares during the last quarter. Kore Private Wealth LLC bought a new stake in Boston Scientific in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $217,000. Toroso Investments LLC lifted its position in Boston Scientific by 126.5% in the 2nd quarter. Toroso Investments LLC now owns 30,113 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $1,288,000 after buying an additional 16,816 shares during the last quarter. Natixis lifted its position in Boston Scientific by 261.0% in the 2nd quarter. Natixis now owns 422,467 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $18,065,000 after buying an additional 305,432 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Laurion Capital Management LP lifted its position in Boston Scientific by 162.3% in the 2nd quarter. Laurion Capital Management LP now owns 13,900 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $594,000 after buying an additional 36,199 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.22% of the company’s stock.

Get Boston Scientific alerts:

BSX opened at $43.75 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a current ratio of 1.55. Boston Scientific Co. has a 52-week low of $36.88 and a 52-week high of $46.28. The stock has a market capitalization of $62.34 billion, a PE ratio of 63.41, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.56 and a beta of 0.85. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $42.59 and its 200-day moving average price is $43.16.

Boston Scientific (NYSE:BSX) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 2nd. The medical equipment provider reported $0.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.44 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $3.13 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.11 billion. Boston Scientific had a return on equity of 14.56% and a net margin of 8.63%. The business’s revenue was up 15.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.23 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that Boston Scientific Co. will post 1.76 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director David S. Wichmann purchased 25,000 shares of Boston Scientific stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 15th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $41.98 per share, with a total value of $1,049,500.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP David A. Pierce sold 49,988 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.90, for a total value of $1,994,521.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 77,515 shares of company stock worth $3,172,073. 0.71% of the stock is owned by insiders.

BSX has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Royal Bank of Canada assumed coverage on Boston Scientific in a research report on Thursday, December 9th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $51.00 target price for the company. TheStreet raised Boston Scientific from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 6th. StockNews.com cut Boston Scientific from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, February 5th. SVB Leerink decreased their price target on Boston Scientific from $48.00 to $45.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 3rd. Finally, Truist Financial lifted their price target on Boston Scientific from $52.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 21st. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $49.20.

Boston Scientific Company Profile

Boston Scientific Corp. engages in the development, manufacture and marketing of medical devices that are used in interventional medical specialties. It operates through the following segments: Rhythm and Neuro, Cardiovascular and MedSurg. The Rhythm and Neuro segment develops implantable devices that monitor the heart and deliver electricity to treat cardiac abnormalities.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Boston Scientific Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Boston Scientific and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.