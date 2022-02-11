Mairs & Power Inc. Makes New Investment in Boston Scientific Co. (NYSE:BSX)

Mairs & Power Inc. bought a new position in Boston Scientific Co. (NYSE:BSX) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm bought 4,768 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock, valued at approximately $207,000.
A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. LPL Financial LLC boosted its position in shares of Boston Scientific by 17.7% during the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 247,080 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $10,565,000 after acquiring an additional 37,176 shares during the last quarter. Kore Private Wealth LLC bought a new stake in Boston Scientific in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $217,000. Toroso Investments LLC lifted its position in Boston Scientific by 126.5% in the 2nd quarter. Toroso Investments LLC now owns 30,113 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $1,288,000 after buying an additional 16,816 shares during the last quarter. Natixis lifted its position in Boston Scientific by 261.0% in the 2nd quarter. Natixis now owns 422,467 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $18,065,000 after buying an additional 305,432 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Laurion Capital Management LP lifted its position in Boston Scientific by 162.3% in the 2nd quarter. Laurion Capital Management LP now owns 13,900 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $594,000 after buying an additional 36,199 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.22% of the company’s stock.
BSX opened at $43.75 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a current ratio of 1.55. Boston Scientific Co. has a 52-week low of $36.88 and a 52-week high of $46.28. The stock has a market capitalization of $62.34 billion, a PE ratio of 63.41, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.56 and a beta of 0.85. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $42.59 and its 200-day moving average price is $43.16.
In other news, Director David S. Wichmann purchased 25,000 shares of Boston Scientific stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 15th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $41.98 per share, with a total value of $1,049,500.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP David A. Pierce sold 49,988 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.90, for a total value of $1,994,521.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 77,515 shares of company stock worth $3,172,073. 0.71% of the stock is owned by insiders.
BSX has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Royal Bank of Canada assumed coverage on Boston Scientific in a research report on Thursday, December 9th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $51.00 target price for the company. TheStreet raised Boston Scientific from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 6th. StockNews.com cut Boston Scientific from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, February 5th. SVB Leerink decreased their price target on Boston Scientific from $48.00 to $45.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 3rd. Finally, Truist Financial lifted their price target on Boston Scientific from $52.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 21st. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $49.20.
Boston Scientific Company Profile
Boston Scientific Corp. engages in the development, manufacture and marketing of medical devices that are used in interventional medical specialties. It operates through the following segments: Rhythm and Neuro, Cardiovascular and MedSurg. The Rhythm and Neuro segment develops implantable devices that monitor the heart and deliver electricity to treat cardiac abnormalities.
