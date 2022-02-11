Head to Head Contrast: Esports Technologies (NASDAQ:EBET) and Enthusiast Gaming (NASDAQ:EGLX)

Enthusiast Gaming (NASDAQ:EGLX) and Esports Technologies (NASDAQ:EBET) are both small-cap consumer discretionary companies, but which is the superior stock? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, earnings, risk, profitability, valuation and dividends.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Enthusiast Gaming and Esports Technologies’ top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Enthusiast Gaming $54.47 million 7.94 -$20.05 million ($0.32) -10.13 Esports Technologies $160,000.00 984.57 -$15.20 million N/A N/A

Esports Technologies has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Enthusiast Gaming.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

17.1% of Enthusiast Gaming shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 8.0% of Esports Technologies shares are held by institutional investors. 7.7% of Esports Technologies shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Profitability

This table compares Enthusiast Gaming and Esports Technologies’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Enthusiast Gaming -30.00% -22.74% -17.04% Esports Technologies N/A N/A N/A

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent recommendations and price targets for Enthusiast Gaming and Esports Technologies, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Enthusiast Gaming 0 0 5 0 3.00 Esports Technologies 0 0 1 0 3.00

Enthusiast Gaming presently has a consensus target price of $8.75, suggesting a potential upside of 170.06%. Esports Technologies has a consensus target price of $18.00, suggesting a potential upside of 62.16%. Given Enthusiast Gaming’s higher possible upside, equities research analysts plainly believe Enthusiast Gaming is more favorable than Esports Technologies.

Summary

Esports Technologies beats Enthusiast Gaming on 6 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Enthusiast Gaming

Enthusiast Gaming Holdings Inc. engages in the media, content, entertainment, and esports businesses the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company operates an online network of approximately 100 gaming related websites; owns and operates Enthusiast Gaming Live Expo, a video-gaming expo; provides management and support services to players involved in professional gaming; and owns and manages esports teams, which cover games comprising Call of Duty, Madden, Fortnite, Overwatch, Apex, and Valorant; and produces and programs approximately 30 weekly shows across AVOD and OTT channels, and represents approximately 500 gaming influencers across YouTube and Twitch. It also operates Luminosity Gaming, an eSports franchise; and hosts other gaming events. The company is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.

About Esports Technologies

Esports Technologies, Inc., a technology company, develops and operates platforms that focuses on esports and competitive gaming worldwide. The company operates gogawi.com, a licensed online gambling platform, which is an esports/sportsbook that focuses on bettors located in Asia and Latin America. It also offers iGaming, which include online casino and table games, such as blackjack, virtual sport computer simulated games, and slot machines, as well as traditional sports betting. The company is based in Las Vegas, Nevada.

