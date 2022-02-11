Model N (NYSE:MODN) Issues FY22 Earnings Guidance

Model N (NYSE:MODN) updated its FY22 earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $0.46 to $0.52 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $0.46. The company issued revenue guidance of $212.0 million to $214.5 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $213.52 million.Model N also updated its FY 2022 guidance to $0.460-$0.520 EPS.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Needham & Company LLC reduced their price target on Model N from $45.00 to $34.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Model N from a neutral rating to an overweight rating and set a $38.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, December 14th. TheStreet cut shares of Model N from a c- rating to a d+ rating in a report on Thursday, February 3rd. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Model N from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Saturday, February 5th. Finally, JMP Securities decreased their target price on Model N from $55.00 to $45.00 and set a market outperform rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 10th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $39.50.

Shares of MODN opened at $26.33 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $27.97 and a two-hundred day moving average of $31.31. Model N has a one year low of $25.13 and a one year high of $45.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 2.30 and a current ratio of 2.30. The stock has a market cap of $959.28 million, a P/E ratio of -31.34 and a beta of 0.97.

Model N (NYSE:MODN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 8th. The software maker reported $0.15 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.08 by $0.07. Model N had a negative return on equity of 8.26% and a negative net margin of 15.37%. The company had revenue of $51.54 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $49.88 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.02 EPS. Model N’s quarterly revenue was up 20.6% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts predict that Model N will post -0.43 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Jason Blessing sold 14,540 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.37, for a total transaction of $470,659.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Mark Albert Anderson sold 5,207 shares of Model N stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.57, for a total transaction of $159,177.99. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 25,215 shares of company stock valued at $806,837. Corporate insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in MODN. Invesco Ltd. increased its position in Model N by 28.1% in the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 12,270 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $421,000 after buying an additional 2,695 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. boosted its stake in Model N by 26.3% in the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 20,901 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $628,000 after purchasing an additional 4,357 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in Model N by 74.6% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 69,286 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $2,079,000 after purchasing an additional 29,605 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its position in shares of Model N by 7.6% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 127,737 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $4,280,000 after buying an additional 8,968 shares during the period. 95.44% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Model N, Inc engages in the provision of revenue management cloud solutions for the life science and technology industries. Its industry solutions include: revenue cloud for pharma, revenue cloud for medtech, revenue cloud for high tech and business services for life sciences. The firm’s products include: channel data management, channel management, deal Intelligence, deal management for high tech, deal management for life sciences, global pricing management, global tender management, government pricing, intelligence cloud, market development fund management, medicaid, payer management, price intelligence, provider management, rebate management and validata.

