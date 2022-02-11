Betterware de Mexico (NASDAQ:BWMX) Reaches New 52-Week Low at $15.51

Shares of Betterware de Mexico, S.A.B. de C.V. (NASDAQ:BWMX) reached a new 52-week low on Friday . The stock traded as low as $15.51 and last traded at $16.00, with a volume of 5835 shares. The stock had previously closed at $21.23.
Several research analysts have weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Betterware de Mexico from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, January 3rd. Small Cap Consu reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $45.00 target price on shares of Betterware de Mexico in a research report on Friday, October 29th.
The company has a current ratio of 1.49, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02. The stock has a market capitalization of $565.24 million and a P/E ratio of 7.50. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $21.20 and a 200 day moving average price of $30.26.
Betterware de Mexico Company Profile (NASDAQ:BWMX)
Betterware de Mexico, SAB. de C.V. operates as a direct-to-consumer company in Mexico. The company focuses on the home organization segment with a product portfolio, including home solutions, kitchen and food preservation, technology and mobility, and other categories. It serves approximately 3 million households through distributors and associates in approximately 800 communities throughout Mexico.
