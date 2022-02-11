Sibanye Stillwater (NYSE:SBSW) Shares Gap Up to $14.88

Sibanye Stillwater Limited (NYSE:SBSW) shares gapped up before the market opened on Friday . The stock had previously closed at $14.88, but opened at $15.76. Sibanye Stillwater shares last traded at $15.63, with a volume of 107,181 shares traded.
Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Sibanye Stillwater from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $14.00 target price for the company in a report on Thursday, January 6th.
The company has a current ratio of 2.73, a quick ratio of 1.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $13.62 and its 200-day simple moving average is $14.28.
About Sibanye Stillwater (NYSE:SBSW)
Sibanye Stillwater Ltd. engages in the provision of precious metals mining services. Its portfolio includes the platinum group metal (PGM) operations in the United States, South Africa, and Zimbabwe; gold operations and projects in South Africa; and copper, gold and PGM exploration properties in North and South America.
