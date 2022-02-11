Arena Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ARNA) Sets New 1-Year High at $94.24

Arena Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ARNA) reached a new 52-week high during trading on Friday . The company traded as high as $94.24 and last traded at $94.21, with a volume of 2054 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $94.00.

ARNA has been the topic of a number of research reports. Credit Suisse Group downgraded shares of Arena Pharmaceuticals from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their target price for the company from $98.00 to $100.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 14th. Wells Fargo & Company downgraded shares of Arena Pharmaceuticals from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 14th. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Arena Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Monday, December 13th. Cantor Fitzgerald downgraded shares of Arena Pharmaceuticals from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $93.00 to $100.00 in a research report on Monday, December 20th. Finally, JMP Securities downgraded shares of Arena Pharmaceuticals from a “market outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 14th. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Arena Pharmaceuticals presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $95.86.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 14.82 and a current ratio of 14.82. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $86.37 and its 200 day simple moving average is $67.96. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.72 and a beta of 0.55.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of ARNA. Berry Street Capital Management LLP acquired a new position in Arena Pharmaceuticals during the fourth quarter worth $8,132,000. Bridgefront Capital LLC acquired a new position in Arena Pharmaceuticals during the fourth quarter worth $371,000. Bailard Inc. acquired a new position in Arena Pharmaceuticals during the fourth quarter worth $390,000. CQS US LLC acquired a new position in Arena Pharmaceuticals during the fourth quarter worth $5,228,000. Finally, S. Muoio & CO. LLC acquired a new position in Arena Pharmaceuticals during the fourth quarter worth $1,580,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.22% of the company’s stock.

Arena Pharmaceuticals, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the discovery, development, and commercialization of novel drugs that target G protien-coupled receptors. It offers drugs for treatment in the field of cardiovascular, central nervous system, inflammatory, and metabolic diseases.

