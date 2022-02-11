Yield Optimization Platform & Protocol Reaches Market Capitalization of $5.14 Million (YOP)

Yield Optimization Platform & Protocol (CURRENCY:YOP) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 10:00 AM ET on February 11th. During the last week, Yield Optimization Platform & Protocol has traded up 12.8% against the dollar. Yield Optimization Platform & Protocol has a market capitalization of $5.14 million and approximately $80,779.00 worth of Yield Optimization Platform & Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Yield Optimization Platform & Protocol coin can now be bought for about $0.26 or 0.00000600 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002294 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.82 or 0.00001884 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 5% against the dollar and now trades at $20.56 or 0.00047128 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $3,087.74 or 0.07079311 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $43,609.08 or 0.99983155 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $21.54 or 0.00049390 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 2.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $23.23 or 0.00053259 BTC.

Toncoin (TONCOIN) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.77 or 0.00006345 BTC.

Yield Optimization Platform & Protocol Profile

Yield Optimization Platform & Protocol’s launch date was January 14th, 2021. Yield Optimization Platform & Protocol’s total supply is 86,888,888 coins and its circulating supply is 19,618,996 coins. Yield Optimization Platform & Protocol’s official Twitter account is @YOPfi

According to CryptoCompare, “The $YOP token powers the entire YOP ecosystem. It has designed its token economics with that in mind, keeping inflation from treasury very low. With the commitment to the project, the team tokens are vested over 2 years. Starting with a low cap we are dedicated to growing YOP in a sustainable way. “

Yield Optimization Platform & Protocol Coin Trading

