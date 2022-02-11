Mairs & Power Inc. Acquires 40,266 Shares of SkyWater Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:SKYT)

Mairs & Power Inc. grew its holdings in SkyWater Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:SKYT) by 41.0% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 138,465 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 40,266 shares during the period. Mairs & Power Inc. owned about 0.35% of SkyWater Technology worth $3,766,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Citigroup Inc. boosted its stake in shares of SkyWater Technology by 99.6% in the 3rd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 954 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 476 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its stake in shares of SkyWater Technology by 67.9% in the 3rd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 2,241 shares of the company’s stock worth $61,000 after buying an additional 906 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. purchased a new position in shares of SkyWater Technology in the 2nd quarter worth $86,000. Deutsche Bank AG purchased a new position in shares of SkyWater Technology in the 2nd quarter worth $134,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley purchased a new position in shares of SkyWater Technology in the 2nd quarter worth $134,000. 17.98% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, Director Cmi Oxbow Partners, Llc sold 200,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.42, for a total value of $3,084,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Steve Manko sold 73,292 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.09, for a total value of $1,325,852.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 307,660 shares of company stock worth $4,938,432 over the last 90 days.

Shares of SkyWater Technology stock opened at $10.06 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $13.56 and its 200-day simple moving average is $21.08. SkyWater Technology, Inc. has a 52 week low of $8.81 and a 52 week high of $36.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a current ratio of 1.42.

SKYT has been the topic of several analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded SkyWater Technology from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 6th. Needham & Company LLC lowered their target price on SkyWater Technology from $32.00 to $25.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, SkyWater Technology has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $24.75.

About SkyWater Technology

SkyWater Technology, Inc manufactures integrated circuits. The company provides technology services for various microelectronics comprising integrated circuits (ICs); and related micro- and nanotechnology applications. It serves customers developing and manufacturing ICs in various markets, including aerospace and defense, automotive, computing and cloud, consumer, industrial, and medical.

