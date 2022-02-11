Mairs & Power Inc. Grows Stock Holdings in Enerpac Tool Group Corp. (NYSE:EPAC)

Mairs & Power Inc. lifted its position in shares of Enerpac Tool Group Corp. (NYSE:EPAC) by 6.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 311,559 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 20,180 shares during the period. Mairs & Power Inc. owned about 0.52% of Enerpac Tool Group worth $6,459,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership acquired a new stake in Enerpac Tool Group during the 3rd quarter worth $4,221,000. Amalgamated Bank acquired a new position in Enerpac Tool Group in the second quarter valued at $867,000. Profund Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Enerpac Tool Group in the second quarter valued at $201,000. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System acquired a new position in Enerpac Tool Group in the third quarter valued at $512,000. Finally, GSA Capital Partners LLP increased its stake in Enerpac Tool Group by 72.6% in the third quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 50,381 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,044,000 after purchasing an additional 21,195 shares during the period. 97.76% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Enerpac Tool Group alerts:

A number of research firms have commented on EPAC. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Enerpac Tool Group from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $20.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 7th. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded shares of Enerpac Tool Group from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $22.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, November 2nd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lowered shares of Enerpac Tool Group from a “sector perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $23.40.

Shares of Enerpac Tool Group stock opened at $17.27 on Friday. Enerpac Tool Group Corp. has a 52-week low of $16.91 and a 52-week high of $28.84. The company has a quick ratio of 2.11, a current ratio of 2.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $19.91 and its 200-day simple moving average is $22.17. The firm has a market cap of $1.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.78 and a beta of 1.42.

Enerpac Tool Group (NYSE:EPAC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, December 21st. The company reported $0.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.21 by ($0.05). Enerpac Tool Group had a return on equity of 10.48% and a net margin of 6.71%. The firm had revenue of $130.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $141.24 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.09 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 9.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that Enerpac Tool Group Corp. will post 0.93 EPS for the current year.

Enerpac Tool Group Company Profile

Enerpac Tool Group Corp. is a diversified industrial company. The firm engages in the designing, manufacturing, and distribution of industrial products and systems to various end markets. It operates through the following segments: Industrial Tools and Services; and Other. The Industrial Tools and Services segment supplies both products and services to a broad array of end markets, including industrial, energy, mining and production automation markets.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Enerpac Tool Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Enerpac Tool Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.