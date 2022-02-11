Mairs & Power Inc. Raises Position in Schwab International Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHF)

Mairs & Power Inc. boosted its stake in Schwab International Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHF) by 7.5% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 43,000 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 3,000 shares during the quarter. Mairs & Power Inc.’s holdings in Schwab International Equity ETF were worth $1,664,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. grew its stake in shares of Schwab International Equity ETF by 163.4% in the third quarter. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. now owns 785 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 487 shares in the last quarter. D Orazio & Associates Inc. lifted its position in shares of Schwab International Equity ETF by 40,300.0% during the 3rd quarter. D Orazio & Associates Inc. now owns 808 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 806 shares during the last quarter. Gradient Investments LLC lifted its position in Schwab International Equity ETF by 526.7% in the third quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 846 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 711 shares during the last quarter. TD Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Schwab International Equity ETF by 599.2% in the third quarter. TD Capital Management LLC now owns 916 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 785 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Goodwin Investment Advisory lifted its position in Schwab International Equity ETF by 68.5% in the third quarter. Goodwin Investment Advisory now owns 952 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 387 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA:SCHF opened at $38.07 on Friday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $38.39 and a 200-day simple moving average of $39.28. Schwab International Equity ETF has a one year low of $36.37 and a one year high of $40.92.

Schwab Strategic Trust (the Trust) is an open-end management investment company. The Trust’s portfolio of funds include Schwab U.S. REIT ETF, Schwab U.S. Broad Market ETF, Schwab U.S. Large-Cap ETF, Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF, Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF, Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF, Schwab U.S.

