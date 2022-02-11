Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC) Shares Purchased by Mairs & Power Inc.

Mairs & Power Inc. raised its stake in Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC) by 5.5% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 13,355 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 700 shares during the period. Mairs & Power Inc.’s holdings in Bank of America were worth $567,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Centerpoint Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Bank of America by 2.7% in the third quarter. Centerpoint Advisors LLC now owns 8,523 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $362,000 after buying an additional 221 shares in the last quarter. BT Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in Bank of America by 3.0% in the third quarter. BT Wealth Management LLC now owns 7,666 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $325,000 after buying an additional 225 shares in the last quarter. Keel Point LLC increased its holdings in Bank of America by 1.4% in the third quarter. Keel Point LLC now owns 15,922 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $676,000 after buying an additional 226 shares in the last quarter. Probity Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in Bank of America by 0.5% in the third quarter. Probity Advisors Inc. now owns 46,843 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,988,000 after buying an additional 227 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Garrett Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Bank of America by 4.2% during the 3rd quarter. Garrett Investment Advisors LLC now owns 5,700 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $242,000 after purchasing an additional 228 shares in the last quarter. 70.14% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Bank of America from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $51.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Monday. Robert W. Baird reaffirmed a “sell” rating and issued a $42.00 target price on shares of Bank of America in a research note on Monday, December 6th. Wells Fargo & Company reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a $60.00 target price (up from $55.00) on shares of Bank of America in a research note on Monday, October 25th. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their target price on shares of Bank of America from $45.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 15th. Finally, Barclays lifted their target price on shares of Bank of America from $49.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, January 3rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Bank of America has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $50.38.

In other Bank of America news, insider Andrew M. Sieg sold 18,407 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.12, for a total value of $830,523.84. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link . Insiders own 0.22% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:BAC opened at $49.05 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14. The firm has a market capitalization of $401.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.78, a PEG ratio of 2.12 and a beta of 1.41. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $46.03 and its 200 day simple moving average is $44.25. Bank of America Co. has a twelve month low of $32.55 and a twelve month high of $50.11.

Bank of America (NYSE:BAC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 19th. The financial services provider reported $0.82 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.76 by $0.06. Bank of America had a net margin of 34.07% and a return on equity of 12.82%. The firm had revenue of $22.06 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $22.19 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.59 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 9.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts predict that Bank of America Co. will post 3.25 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 25th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 4th will be issued a $0.21 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 3rd. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.71%. Bank of America’s dividend payout ratio is currently 23.60%.

Bank of America Profile

Bank of America Corp. is a bank and financial holding company, which engages in the provision of banking and nonbank financial services. It operates through the following segments: Consumer Banking, Global Wealth and Investment Management, Global Banking, Global Markets, and All Other. The Consumer Banking segment offers credit, banking, and investment products and services to consumers and small businesses.

