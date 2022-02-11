MD Financial Management Inc. Sells 4,002 Shares of Cadence Design Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDNS)

MD Financial Management Inc. reduced its holdings in Cadence Design Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDNS) by 20.6% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 15,402 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 4,002 shares during the quarter. MD Financial Management Inc.’s holdings in Cadence Design Systems were worth $2,332,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in Cadence Design Systems by 0.3% in the third quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 20,738 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $3,141,000 after purchasing an additional 59 shares in the last quarter. Boston Private Wealth LLC grew its stake in Cadence Design Systems by 1.7% in the third quarter. Boston Private Wealth LLC now owns 3,566 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $539,000 after acquiring an additional 61 shares during the period. Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in Cadence Design Systems by 0.6% in the third quarter. Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC now owns 11,211 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,698,000 after acquiring an additional 66 shares during the period. Outlook Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in Cadence Design Systems by 1.2% in the third quarter. Outlook Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 5,642 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $854,000 after acquiring an additional 69 shares during the period. Finally, Greenleaf Trust grew its stake in Cadence Design Systems by 0.7% in the third quarter. Greenleaf Trust now owns 12,283 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,860,000 after acquiring an additional 80 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.47% of the company’s stock.

Get Cadence Design Systems alerts:

In related news, President Anirudh Devgan sold 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $189.00, for a total transaction of $4,725,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, VP Paul Cunningham sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $182.92, for a total value of $182,920.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 114,233 shares of company stock worth $19,623,405 over the last quarter. 2.31% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of Cadence Design Systems stock opened at $148.87 on Friday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $167.94 and its 200 day simple moving average is $165.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $41.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 60.03, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.84 and a beta of 1.16. Cadence Design Systems, Inc. has a 12 month low of $118.11 and a 12 month high of $192.70. The company has a current ratio of 1.70, a quick ratio of 1.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13.

A number of brokerages have commented on CDNS. Needham & Company LLC raised their price objective on Cadence Design Systems from $183.00 to $185.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 26th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on Cadence Design Systems from $190.00 to $205.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 21st. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on Cadence Design Systems from $155.00 to $175.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut Cadence Design Systems from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $185.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, December 14th. Finally, Bank of America lifted their target price on Cadence Design Systems from $160.00 to $180.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research report on Monday, January 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Cadence Design Systems currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $179.07.

Cadence Design Systems Company Profile

Cadence Design Systems, Inc engages in the design and development of integrated circuits and electronic devices. Its products include electronic design automation, software, emulation hardware, and intellectual property, commonly referred to as verification IP, and design IP. The company was founded by Alberto Sangiovanni-Vincentelli, Gudmundur A.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CDNS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Cadence Design Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDNS).

Receive News & Ratings for Cadence Design Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cadence Design Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.