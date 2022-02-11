-$0.24 EPS Expected for Okta, Inc. (NASDAQ:OKTA) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts expect that Okta, Inc. (NASDAQ:OKTA) will post earnings per share of ($0.24) for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Ten analysts have provided estimates for Okta’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.24) and the lowest estimate coming in at ($0.25). Okta posted earnings of $0.06 per share in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 500%. The company is scheduled to issue its next earnings report after the market closes on Wednesday, March 2nd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Okta will report full year earnings of ($0.52) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.53) to ($0.50). For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the company will post earnings of ($0.48) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.80) to $0.04. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that cover Okta.

Okta (NASDAQ:OKTA) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, December 1st. The company reported ($0.07) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.24) by $0.17. The business had revenue of $350.68 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $327.33 million. Okta had a negative net margin of 59.29% and a negative return on equity of 14.80%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.38) EPS.

OKTA has been the topic of several analyst reports. Citigroup began coverage on shares of Okta in a report on Monday, January 24th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $215.00 target price on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on shares of Okta in a research report on Wednesday, January 5th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $275.00 price objective on the stock. Piper Sandler upgraded shares of Okta from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $250.00 to $270.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 2nd. TheStreet lowered shares of Okta from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 27th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets decreased their target price on shares of Okta from $293.00 to $270.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, December 2nd. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eighteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $278.32.

In other news, CEO Todd Mckinnon sold 18,363 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $220.19, for a total value of $4,043,348.97. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, General Counsel Jonathan T. Runyan sold 1,680 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $214.89, for a total value of $361,015.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 43,004 shares of company stock valued at $9,782,011 over the last ninety days. 9.60% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Global Trust Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Okta during the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Okta during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $34,000. Glassman Wealth Services raised its stake in Okta by 129.2% in the 3rd quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 149 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 84 shares during the period. Aquire Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Okta in the 4th quarter valued at $45,000. Finally, Mascoma Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Okta in the 3rd quarter valued at $47,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.02% of the company’s stock.

Shares of OKTA traded up $1.26 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $197.54. The stock had a trading volume of 6,647 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,114,055. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 2.89 and a quick ratio of 2.89. The firm has a market cap of $30.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -42.05 and a beta of 1.01. The business’s fifty day moving average is $207.94 and its 200 day moving average is $233.38. Okta has a 52-week low of $171.86 and a 52-week high of $294.00.

Okta, Inc engages in the provision of identity management platform for the enterprise. It operates through United States and International geographical segments. The firm’s products include single sign-on, multi factor authentication, API access management, authentication, user management, and lifecycle management.

