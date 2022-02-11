Deutsche Börse (ETR:DB1) Given a €184.00 Price Target by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft Analysts

Deutsche Börse (ETR:DB1) received a €184.00 ($211.49) price objective from equities research analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft in a report issued on Friday, Borsen Zeitung reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft’s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 17.38% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other equities research analysts have also commented on DB1. Berenberg Bank set a €160.00 ($183.91) price target on shares of Deutsche Börse in a report on Thursday. Kepler Capital Markets set a €164.00 ($188.51) price target on shares of Deutsche Börse in a report on Tuesday, November 30th. Nord/LB set a €140.00 ($160.92) price target on shares of Deutsche Börse in a report on Thursday, October 21st. Warburg Research set a €154.00 ($177.01) price target on shares of Deutsche Börse in a research report on Monday. Finally, Barclays set a €165.00 ($189.66) price target on shares of Deutsche Börse in a research report on Thursday. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Deutsche Börse currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of €165.04 ($189.70).

Get Deutsche Börse alerts:

ETR:DB1 traded down €1.70 ($1.95) during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting €156.75 ($180.17). The company’s stock had a trading volume of 619,329 shares, compared to its average volume of 642,992. Deutsche Börse has a 1 year low of €130.10 ($149.54) and a 1 year high of €163.35 ($187.76). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 65.89, a current ratio of 1.01 and a quick ratio of 0.14. The stock has a market cap of $28.77 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.85. The business’s fifty day moving average is €148.82 and its two-hundred day moving average is €146.61.

Deutsche BÃ¶rse AG operates as an exchange organization in Europe, the United States, and the Asia-Pacific. The company operates through seven segments: Eurex (Financial Derivatives), EEX (Commodities), 360T (Foreign Exchange), Xetra (Cash Equities), Clearstream (Post-Trading), IFS (Investment Fund Services), and Qontigo (index and analytics business).

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Deutsche Börse Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Deutsche Börse and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.