UBS Group Reiterates “€33.00” Price Target for Salzgitter (ETR:SZG)

Salzgitter (ETR:SZG) received a €33.00 ($37.93) price target from stock analysts at UBS Group in a report released on Friday, Borsen Zeitung reports. UBS Group’s price objective indicates a potential downside of 6.09% from the company’s current price.

Several other research analysts have also issued reports on the company. Credit Suisse Group set a €20.00 ($22.99) price objective on Salzgitter in a research note on Friday, November 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €28.50 ($32.76) price objective on shares of Salzgitter in a research note on Friday. Baader Bank set a €45.00 ($51.72) price target on Salzgitter in a report on Wednesday, February 2nd. Nord/LB set a €40.00 ($45.98) price objective on Salzgitter in a research note on Tuesday, November 16th. Finally, Morgan Stanley set a €30.10 ($34.60) target price on Salzgitter in a research note on Tuesday, January 18th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of €32.96 ($37.89).

ETR SZG traded up €2.62 ($3.01) during trading on Friday, reaching €35.14 ($40.39). 869,503 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 273,405. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 36.40, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a current ratio of 1.76. The company has a market cap of $1.90 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.41. Salzgitter has a 1-year low of €21.17 ($24.33) and a 1-year high of €37.12 ($42.67). The stock’s 50 day moving average price is €31.55 and its two-hundred day moving average price is €30.84.

Salzgitter AG, together with its subsidiaries, engages in steel and technology businesses worldwide. It operates through five segments: Strip Steel, Plate/Section Steel, Mannesmann, Trading, and Technology. The Strip Steel segment manufactures branded and special steels, such as hot-rolled strip steel and steel sheets, sections, tailored blanks, and components for the construction industry.

