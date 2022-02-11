Republic Services (NYSE:RSG) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.01 EPS

Republic Services (NYSE:RSG) issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The business services provider reported $1.02 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.01 by $0.01, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Republic Services had a return on equity of 15.19% and a net margin of 11.11%. The firm had revenue of $2.95 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.87 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.00 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 14.8% on a year-over-year basis. Republic Services updated its FY 2022 guidance to $4.580-$4.650 EPS and its FY22 guidance to $4.58 to $4.65 EPS.
RSG stock opened at $125.73 on Friday. Republic Services has a twelve month low of $88.62 and a twelve month high of $145.98. The company has a quick ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04. The stock has a market cap of $39.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.09, a PEG ratio of 2.51 and a beta of 0.76. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $132.08 and its 200-day moving average price is $128.40.
The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 1st will be given a dividend of $0.46 per share. This represents a $1.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.46%. Republic Services’s payout ratio is currently 48.42%.
About Republic Services
Republic Services, Inc engages in the provision of services in the domestic non-hazardous solid waste industry. It provides integrated waste management services, which offers non-hazardous solid waste collection, transfer, recycling, disposal and energy services. The firm operates through the following segments: Group 1, Group 2, and Corporate Entities & Other.
