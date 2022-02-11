MD Financial Management Inc. Purchases 1,774 Shares of Aflac Incorporated (NYSE:AFL)

MD Financial Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Aflac Incorporated (NYSE:AFL) by 3.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 54,174 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,774 shares during the period. MD Financial Management Inc.’s holdings in Aflac were worth $2,824,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Clarius Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Aflac by 2.9% in the third quarter. Clarius Group LLC now owns 6,534 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $341,000 after acquiring an additional 187 shares in the last quarter. Eads & Heald Wealth Management grew its stake in shares of Aflac by 0.4% in the third quarter. Eads & Heald Wealth Management now owns 42,877 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,235,000 after acquiring an additional 190 shares in the last quarter. SouthState Corp grew its stake in shares of Aflac by 0.6% in the third quarter. SouthState Corp now owns 30,249 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,577,000 after acquiring an additional 194 shares in the last quarter. Wade G W & Inc. grew its stake in shares of Aflac by 4.9% in the third quarter. Wade G W & Inc. now owns 4,668 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $243,000 after acquiring an additional 220 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Great Diamond Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of Aflac by 4.3% in the third quarter. Great Diamond Partners LLC now owns 5,479 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $285,000 after acquiring an additional 225 shares in the last quarter. 66.32% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities analysts recently commented on AFL shares. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on shares of Aflac in a research note on Friday, January 21st. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $63.00 price target on the stock. Raymond James upped their price objective on shares of Aflac from $60.00 to $67.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on shares of Aflac from $61.00 to $66.00 in a research report on Friday, February 4th. Truist Financial upped their price objective on shares of Aflac from $53.00 to $63.00 in a research report on Friday, February 4th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of Aflac in a research report on Thursday, December 2nd. They set a “sell” rating and a $52.00 price objective for the company. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $58.43.

AFL stock opened at $65.55 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $43.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.27, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.45 and a beta of 0.94. The company has a current ratio of 0.07, a quick ratio of 0.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. Aflac Incorporated has a 12 month low of $46.13 and a 12 month high of $66.97. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $60.49 and a 200-day moving average price of $57.12.

Aflac (NYSE:AFL) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 2nd. The financial services provider reported $1.28 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.26 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $5.43 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.24 billion. Aflac had a net margin of 19.57% and a return on equity of 12.12%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 8.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.07 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that Aflac Incorporated will post 5.26 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 1st. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 16th will be issued a $0.40 dividend. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.44%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, February 15th. This is a positive change from Aflac’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.33. Aflac’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 20.69%.

In related news, Director Thomas J. Kenny sold 23,701 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.15, for a total value of $1,354,512.15. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO James Todd Daniels sold 9,079 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.24, for a total transaction of $519,681.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 59,720 shares of company stock valued at $3,426,009. 1.50% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Aflac Company Profile

Aflac, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision financial protection services. It operates through the Aflac Japan and Aflac United States (U.S.) segments. The Aflac Japan segment offers life insurance, death benefits, and cash surrender values. The Aflac U.S. segment sells voluntary supplemental insurance products for people who already have major medical or primary insurance coverage.

