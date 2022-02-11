Edgewell Personal Care Co (NYSE:EPC) Expected to Announce Earnings of $0.61 Per Share

Equities analysts expect Edgewell Personal Care Co (NYSE:EPC) to post earnings of $0.61 per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have made estimates for Edgewell Personal Care’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.69 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.49. Edgewell Personal Care reported earnings per share of $0.70 during the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 12.9%. The business is expected to report its next earnings results on Thursday, May 5th.

On average, analysts expect that Edgewell Personal Care will report full-year earnings of $2.99 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.82 to $3.15. For the next year, analysts forecast that the business will post earnings of $3.22 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.00 to $3.38. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Edgewell Personal Care.

Get Edgewell Personal Care alerts:

Edgewell Personal Care (NYSE:EPC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 8th. The company reported $0.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.41 by $0.01. Edgewell Personal Care had a net margin of 5.61% and a return on equity of 11.07%. The business had revenue of $463.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $467.41 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.43 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 2.7% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on EPC shares. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of Edgewell Personal Care from $46.00 to $43.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday. Barclays cut their target price on shares of Edgewell Personal Care from $46.00 to $34.00 in a research report on Thursday. Citigroup cut their target price on shares of Edgewell Personal Care from $47.00 to $39.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 22nd. StockNews.com lowered shares of Edgewell Personal Care from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Edgewell Personal Care from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $45.88.

In related news, Director Carla C. Hendra sold 7,100 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.90, for a total value of $311,690.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, insider Anne-Sophie Gaget sold 5,204 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.33, for a total transaction of $225,489.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 23,864 shares of company stock valued at $1,056,108 over the last 90 days. 1.38% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. William Blair Investment Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Edgewell Personal Care by 49,003.7% during the third quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 1,028,722 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,343,000 after acquiring an additional 1,026,627 shares in the last quarter. Atlantic Investment Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Edgewell Personal Care during the second quarter worth approximately $27,949,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC purchased a new position in shares of Edgewell Personal Care in the fourth quarter worth $26,444,000. American Century Companies Inc. increased its stake in shares of Edgewell Personal Care by 14.8% in the third quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 3,083,101 shares of the company’s stock worth $111,917,000 after buying an additional 396,451 shares during the period. Finally, Ceredex Value Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Edgewell Personal Care by 109.1% in the third quarter. Ceredex Value Advisors LLC now owns 577,683 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,017,000 after buying an additional 301,383 shares during the period. 91.83% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE EPC opened at $36.94 on Tuesday. Edgewell Personal Care has a 52-week low of $29.87 and a 52-week high of $51.86. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $45.62 and a 200 day simple moving average of $42.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 1.47 and a current ratio of 2.12. The company has a market capitalization of $2.01 billion, a PE ratio of 17.42 and a beta of 0.92.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 5th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 8th will be given a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 7th. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.62%. Edgewell Personal Care’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 28.30%.

About Edgewell Personal Care

Edgewell Personal Care Company is a manufacturer and marketer of personal care products in the wet shave, sun and skin care, feminine care and infant care categories. As of September 30, 2016, the Company had a portfolio of over 25 brands. It manages its business in four segments: Wet Shave, Sun and Skin Care, Feminine Care and All Other.

See Also

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Edgewell Personal Care (EPC)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Edgewell Personal Care Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Edgewell Personal Care and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.