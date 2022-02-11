MD Financial Management Inc. Boosts Position in The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO)

MD Financial Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO) by 11.9% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 47,869 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 5,077 shares during the quarter. MD Financial Management Inc.’s holdings in Coca-Cola were worth $2,512,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of KO. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of Coca-Cola by 1.0% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 269,857,499 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,159,425,000 after purchasing an additional 2,764,718 shares during the period. State Street Corp grew its stake in shares of Coca-Cola by 1.9% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 167,328,402 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,124,195,000 after purchasing an additional 3,191,797 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Coca-Cola by 12.9% during the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 67,408,461 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,528,415,000 after purchasing an additional 7,675,878 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in shares of Coca-Cola by 5.1% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 50,747,845 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,662,738,000 after purchasing an additional 2,484,005 shares during the period. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Coca-Cola by 8.5% during the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 45,453,379 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,459,483,000 after purchasing an additional 3,562,145 shares during the period. 67.08% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NYSE KO opened at $61.38 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $265.13 billion, a PE ratio of 30.09, a P/E/G ratio of 3.15 and a beta of 0.67. The Coca-Cola Company has a 52 week low of $48.97 and a 52 week high of $62.33. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $59.30 and its 200-day simple moving average is $56.79. The company has a quick ratio of 1.32, a current ratio of 1.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.63.

Coca-Cola (NYSE:KO) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 10th. The company reported $0.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.41 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $9.50 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.93 billion. Coca-Cola had a net margin of 23.31% and a return on equity of 44.22%. Coca-Cola’s revenue was up 10.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.47 EPS. Research analysts expect that The Coca-Cola Company will post 2.28 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $58.00 price objective on shares of Coca-Cola in a research note on Thursday. Royal Bank of Canada set a $64.00 price target on shares of Coca-Cola in a research note on Thursday. Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of Coca-Cola from $60.00 to $65.00 in a research note on Friday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price target on shares of Coca-Cola from $60.00 to $59.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 15th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group set a $66.00 price target on shares of Coca-Cola in a research note on Wednesday, January 26th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Coca-Cola presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $63.44.

In other Coca-Cola news, insider Alfredo Rivera sold 7,964 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.36, for a total transaction of $448,851.04. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Henrique Braun sold 12,022 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.50, for a total transaction of $691,265.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 284,546 shares of company stock worth $17,041,006. 1.01% of the stock is owned by insiders.

The Coca-Cola Co is the nonalcoholic beverage company, which engages in the manufacture, market, and sale of non-alcoholic beverages which include sparkling soft drinks, water, enhanced water and sports drinks, juice, dairy and plant-based beverages, tea and coffee and energy drinks. Its brands include Coca-Cola, Diet Coke, Coca-Cola Zero, Fanta, Sprite, Minute Maid, Georgia, Powerade, Del Valle, Schweppes, Aquarius, Minute Maid Pulpy, Dasani, Simply, Glaceau Vitaminwater, Bonaqua, Gold Peak, Fuze Tea, Glaceau Smartwater, and Ice Dew.

