Manulife Financial Co. (NYSE:MFC) Expected to Earn Q1 2022 Earnings of $0.66 Per Share

Manulife Financial Co. (NYSE:MFC) (TSE:MFC) – Stock analysts at National Bank Financial issued their Q1 2022 earnings estimates for Manulife Financial in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, February 9th. National Bank Financial analyst G. Dechaine anticipates that the financial services provider will post earnings of $0.66 per share for the quarter. National Bank Financial has a “Sector Perform” rating and a $28.00 price target on the stock. National Bank Financial also issued estimates for Manulife Financial’s Q2 2022 earnings at $0.66 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $0.70 EPS and Q4 2022 earnings at $0.71 EPS.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. TD Securities upped their price objective on shares of Manulife Financial from C$36.00 to C$37.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 16th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on shares of Manulife Financial from C$26.00 to C$28.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 16th. CIBC lowered shares of Manulife Financial from a “neutral” rating to a “sector underperform” rating in a report on Thursday, December 16th. Barclays initiated coverage on Manulife Financial in a report on Thursday, February 3rd. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $36.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Scotiabank dropped their target price on shares of Manulife Financial from C$30.00 to C$29.00 in a research report on Friday, January 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $29.90.

Shares of Manulife Financial stock opened at $21.91 on Friday. Manulife Financial has a 12-month low of $17.66 and a 12-month high of $22.25. The company has a market capitalization of $42.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.08, a PEG ratio of 0.74 and a beta of 1.23. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $19.72 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $19.64.

Manulife Financial (NYSE:MFC) (TSE:MFC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 8th. The financial services provider reported $0.84 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.65 by $0.19. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.57 earnings per share.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. PSI Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Manulife Financial in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $29,000. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC grew its holdings in shares of Manulife Financial by 126.8% during the second quarter. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC now owns 1,735 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 970 shares during the last quarter. Widmann Financial Services Inc. purchased a new position in Manulife Financial in the 4th quarter worth approximately $33,000. Allegheny Financial Group LTD bought a new position in Manulife Financial in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Finally, Addison Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Manulife Financial during the 4th quarter valued at $35,000. 46.54% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 21st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 23rd will be given a $0.26 dividend. This is a positive change from Manulife Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.23. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.75%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, February 22nd. Manulife Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 38.01%.

Manulife Financial Corp. engages in the provision of financial services. It operates through the following segments: Asia, Canada, U.S., Global Wealth and Asset Management, and Corporate and Other. The Asia segment refers to insurance and insurance-based wealth accumulation products in Asia. The Canada segment offers insurance-based wealth accumulation products and banking services in Canada.

