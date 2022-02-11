MD Financial Management Inc. Has $2.56 Million Stock Holdings in Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. (NYSE:AJG)

MD Financial Management Inc. decreased its holdings in shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. (NYSE:AJG) by 2.7% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 17,210 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 482 shares during the period. MD Financial Management Inc.’s holdings in Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. were worth $2,558,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. Findlay Park Partners LLP raised its stake in shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. by 12.6% in the third quarter. Findlay Park Partners LLP now owns 2,463,110 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $366,141,000 after acquiring an additional 275,780 shares during the last quarter. Full18 Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. in the third quarter valued at approximately $1,944,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. by 13.8% in the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 686,615 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $96,182,000 after acquiring an additional 83,475 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new position in shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. in the second quarter valued at approximately $14,755,000. Finally, IFM Investors Pty Ltd raised its position in Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. by 0.7% in the 3rd quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 25,019 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,719,000 after purchasing an additional 183 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.61% of the company’s stock.

In other Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. news, VP Joel D. Cavaness sold 11,600 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $167.00, for a total transaction of $1,937,200.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, VP Scott R. Hudson sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $165.28, for a total transaction of $1,652,800.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.40% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on AJG shares. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. from $192.00 to $193.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 4th. William Blair reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. in a research report on Thursday, January 27th. Truist Financial boosted their price objective on shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. from $170.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 29th. Raymond James boosted their price objective on shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. from $180.00 to $185.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 21st. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. in a research report on Thursday, November 18th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $205.00 price objective on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $169.32.

Shares of AJG stock opened at $158.81 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a quick ratio of 1.30 and a current ratio of 1.06. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $162.37 and its 200-day moving average is $155.91. The stock has a market cap of $32.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.01, a PEG ratio of 2.22 and a beta of 0.70. Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. has a 52-week low of $115.70 and a 52-week high of $171.21.

Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. (NYSE:AJG) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, January 27th. The financial services provider reported $0.98 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.94 by $0.04. Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. had a net margin of 11.10% and a return on equity of 14.07%. The company had revenue of $1.94 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.91 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.88 EPS. Arthur J. Gallagher & Co.’s quarterly revenue was up 16.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. will post 6.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 18th. Investors of record on Friday, March 4th will be paid a $0.51 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 3rd. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.28%. This is a positive change from Arthur J. Gallagher & Co.’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.48. Arthur J. Gallagher & Co.’s dividend payout ratio is 43.54%.

Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. Profile

Arthur J. Gallagher & Co engages in the provision of insurance brokerage, consulting, and third-party claims settlement and administration services to both domestic and international entities. It operates through the following business segments: Brokerage, Risk Management and Corporate. The Brokerage segment consists of retail and wholesale insurance brokerage operations.

