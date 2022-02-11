Capstone Investment Advisors LLC Makes New Investment in Vertex Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:VTNR)

Capstone Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vertex Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:VTNR) during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund purchased 22,794 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $119,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in Vertex Energy by 669.4% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,012,803 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $5,307,000 after purchasing an additional 881,163 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its position in shares of Vertex Energy by 492.5% during the third quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 129,469 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $678,000 after acquiring an additional 107,619 shares during the period. GSA Capital Partners LLP purchased a new stake in shares of Vertex Energy during the third quarter worth $56,000. Trexquant Investment LP purchased a new stake in shares of Vertex Energy during the third quarter worth $311,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its position in shares of Vertex Energy by 197.8% during the third quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 272,163 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,426,000 after acquiring an additional 180,763 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 26.40% of the company’s stock.

Get Vertex Energy alerts:

VTNR has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Craig Hallum raised Vertex Energy to a “buy” rating and set a $18.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, November 9th. Zacks Investment Research raised Vertex Energy from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on Vertex Energy in a research report on Wednesday, December 1st. They set an “outperform” rating and a $13.00 price objective on the stock.

NASDAQ:VTNR opened at $4.90 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $310.11 million, a PE ratio of -13.24 and a beta of 1.73. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $4.57 and its 200 day moving average price is $5.78. Vertex Energy, Inc. has a 12 month low of $1.14 and a 12 month high of $14.32.

Vertex Energy (NASDAQ:VTNR) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 9th. The industrial products company reported ($0.04) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.04 by ($0.08). The business had revenue of $28.97 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $52.00 million. Vertex Energy had a negative net margin of 7.20% and a negative return on equity of 12.97%. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Vertex Energy, Inc. will post 0.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Vertex Energy Company Profile

Vertex Energy, Inc engages in the recycle of industrial waste streams and off-specification commercial chemical products. The firm focuses on the recycle of used motor oil and other petroleum by-products. It operates through the following segments: Black Oil, Refining and Marketing and Recovery. The Black Oil segment collects and purchases used motor oil from third-party generators, established network of local and regional collectors and sells used motor oil to customers for use as a feedstock or replacement fuel for industrial burners.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VTNR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vertex Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:VTNR).

Receive News & Ratings for Vertex Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vertex Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.