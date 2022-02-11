Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. (NYSE:MMC) Shares Purchased by MD Financial Management Inc.

MD Financial Management Inc. raised its stake in Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. (NYSE:MMC) by 3.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 19,970 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 573 shares during the period. MD Financial Management Inc.’s holdings in Marsh & McLennan Companies were worth $3,024,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Canton Hathaway LLC bought a new stake in shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies in the 3rd quarter worth about $25,000. Sound Income Strategies LLC bought a new stake in shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies during the 3rd quarter valued at about $27,000. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton grew its position in shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies by 76.9% during the 3rd quarter. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton now owns 191 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 83 shares during the last quarter. Bell Investment Advisors Inc bought a new stake in shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies during the 3rd quarter valued at about $36,000. Finally, D Orazio & Associates Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies during the 3rd quarter valued at about $52,000. 88.34% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several research analysts have commented on MMC shares. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies from $183.00 to $170.00 in a research report on Friday, January 28th. MKM Partners boosted their price target on shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies from $150.00 to $170.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, October 22nd. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies from $179.00 to $167.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, January 31st. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies in a research note on Thursday, November 18th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Raymond James upgraded shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies from an “underperform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $185.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 22nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $156.86.

In related news, CEO Martine Ferland sold 9,192 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $167.12, for a total transaction of $1,536,167.04. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, CEO Daniel S. Glaser sold 237,110 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $167.63, for a total transaction of $39,746,749.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 304,597 shares of company stock worth $51,058,405 over the last quarter. 0.80% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of MMC opened at $153.51 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a current ratio of 1.24. Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. has a twelve month low of $111.77 and a twelve month high of $175.12. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $163.77 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $160.63. The firm has a market cap of $77.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.04, a PEG ratio of 2.99 and a beta of 0.98.

Marsh & McLennan Companies (NYSE:MMC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 27th. The financial services provider reported $1.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.34 by $0.02. Marsh & McLennan Companies had a net margin of 15.86% and a return on equity of 30.91%. The company had revenue of $5.10 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.93 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.19 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 15.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. will post 6.69 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, January 27th will be issued a $0.535 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, January 26th. This represents a $2.14 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.39%. Marsh & McLennan Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 34.91%.

About Marsh & McLennan Companies

Marsh & McLennan Cos., Inc is a professional services firm, which offers clients advice and solutions in risk, strategy and people. It operates through the following business segments: Risk & Insurance Services, and Consulting. The Risk and Insurance Services segment includes risk management activities, as well as insurance and reinsurance broking and services.

