Berkley W R Corp Purchases 9,271 Shares of GO Acquisition Corp. (NYSE:GOAC)

Berkley W R Corp increased its position in GO Acquisition Corp. (NYSE:GOAC) by 2.6% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 370,830 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 9,271 shares during the quarter. Berkley W R Corp’s holdings in GO Acquisition were worth $3,639,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Islet Management LP bought a new position in GO Acquisition in the 2nd quarter valued at about $4,355,000. Periscope Capital Inc. raised its holdings in GO Acquisition by 23.9% in the 2nd quarter. Periscope Capital Inc. now owns 2,641,668 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,836,000 after acquiring an additional 510,268 shares during the period. EJF Capital LLC bought a new position in GO Acquisition in the 2nd quarter valued at about $196,000. Citadel Advisors LLC raised its holdings in GO Acquisition by 3.3% in the 2nd quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 600,354 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,872,000 after acquiring an additional 19,102 shares during the period. Finally, Hunting Hill Global Capital LLC bought a new position in GO Acquisition in the 3rd quarter valued at about $743,000. 87.17% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:GOAC traded up $0.01 on Friday, reaching $9.88. 200 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 138,699. The company has a fifty day moving average of $9.85 and a 200-day moving average of $9.82. GO Acquisition Corp. has a twelve month low of $9.51 and a twelve month high of $10.70.

GO Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in New York, New York.

