CleanSpark (NASDAQ:CLSK) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.03 EPS

CleanSpark (NASDAQ:CLSK) announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday. The company reported $0.35 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.38 by ($0.03), Yahoo Finance reports. CleanSpark had a negative net margin of 44.12% and a negative return on equity of 5.76%. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned ($0.23) earnings per share.

Shares of NASDAQ:CLSK traded up $0.07 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $9.38. The stock had a trading volume of 15,412 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,487,438. The company has a market cap of $388.78 million, a P/E ratio of -12.58 and a beta of 5.09. CleanSpark has a 1 year low of $5.47 and a 1 year high of $40.50. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $9.45 and its 200 day moving average price is $13.21.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. UBS Group AG lifted its position in shares of CleanSpark by 13.4% in the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 8,450 shares of the company’s stock worth $98,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. lifted its position in shares of CleanSpark by 127.4% in the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 8,841 shares of the company’s stock worth $84,000 after buying an additional 4,953 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of CleanSpark in the second quarter worth about $250,000. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of CleanSpark in the third quarter worth about $180,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in shares of CleanSpark by 24.4% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 18,956 shares of the company’s stock worth $180,000 after buying an additional 3,723 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 27.80% of the company’s stock.

CLSK has been the topic of several research analyst reports. BTIG Research lowered their price objective on CleanSpark from $35.00 to $30.00 in a research report on Thursday. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating on shares of CleanSpark in a research report on Wednesday, December 22nd.

CleanSpark Company Profile

CleanSpark, Inc is a sustainable bitcoin mining and energy technology company that is focused on solving modern energy challenges. It provides advanced energy software and control technology that allows energy users to obtain resiliency and economic optimization. The company operates through the following business segments: Energy, Digital Currency Mining, and Other business activities.

