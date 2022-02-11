NCR (NYSE:NCR) Releases Q1 Earnings Guidance

NCR (NYSE:NCR) issued an update on its first quarter earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $0.60-0.65 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $0.72. The company issued revenue guidance of $1.90-1.95 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $1.91 billion.NCR also updated its FY 2022 guidance to $3.250-$3.550 EPS.

NCR stock traded down $0.01 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $42.50. The stock had a trading volume of 12,374 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,409,463. The company has a market capitalization of $5.61 billion, a P/E ratio of -28.92 and a beta of 1.72. NCR has a 12 month low of $33.12 and a 12 month high of $50.00. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $40.19 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $41.16. The company has a current ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.66.

Get NCR alerts:

NCR (NYSE:NCR) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 7th. The information technology services provider reported $0.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.70 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $2.03 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.05 billion. NCR had a positive return on equity of 30.41% and a negative net margin of 2.43%. NCR’s revenue was up 24.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.59 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that NCR will post 2.72 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages have recently commented on NCR. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on NCR from $59.00 to $54.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. Zacks Investment Research lowered NCR from a hold rating to a sell rating and set a $46.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Thursday. DA Davidson restated a buy rating on shares of NCR in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. Stephens initiated coverage on NCR in a research report on Thursday, November 18th. They issued an overweight rating and a $55.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, TheStreet upgraded NCR from a c rating to a b- rating in a research report on Wednesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $53.29.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in NCR stock. LPL Financial LLC increased its position in NCR Co. (NYSE:NCR) by 16.2% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 24,470 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after buying an additional 3,408 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC’s holdings in NCR were worth $948,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. Institutional investors own 91.17% of the company’s stock.

About NCR

NCR Corp. engages in the development, manufacture, and sale of consumer transaction solutions. It operates through the following segments: Banking, Retail, Hospitality, and Telecommunications and Technology. The Banking segment offers software, services, and hardware solutions for the financial services industry.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for NCR Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NCR and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.