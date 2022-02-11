Blue Bird (NASDAQ:BLBD) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results

Blue Bird (NASDAQ:BLBD) issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday. The company reported ($0.07) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.33) by $0.26, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Blue Bird had a negative net margin of 0.04% and a negative return on equity of 9.03%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($0.02) earnings per share. Blue Bird updated its FY 2022 guidance to EPS.

NASDAQ BLBD traded up $0.14 on Friday, reaching $17.82. The company had a trading volume of 72 shares, compared to its average volume of 110,269. Blue Bird has a 12 month low of $13.79 and a 12 month high of $28.90. The stock has a market capitalization of $569.79 million, a PE ratio of -1,766.23 and a beta of 1.10. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $15.81 and its 200 day moving average price is $19.59.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in BLBD. Millennium Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Blue Bird in the 3rd quarter valued at about $2,184,000. Bank of America Corp DE increased its position in shares of Blue Bird by 140.6% during the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 17,001 shares of the company’s stock worth $266,000 after purchasing an additional 9,936 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its position in shares of Blue Bird by 51.2% during the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 24,696 shares of the company’s stock worth $614,000 after purchasing an additional 8,362 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in shares of Blue Bird by 5.0% during the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 66,612 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,390,000 after purchasing an additional 3,166 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its position in shares of Blue Bird by 404.4% during the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 3,889 shares of the company’s stock worth $81,000 after purchasing an additional 3,118 shares in the last quarter. 89.90% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Blue Bird from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 21st.

Blue Bird

Blue Bird Corp. engages in the design and manufacture of school buses. It operates through the Bus and Parts business segments. The Bus segment includes the manufacturing and assembly of school buses to be sold to a variety of customers across the United States, Canada, and in international markets. The Parts segment provides routine maintenance, replacement of parts that are damaged in service, and replacement of parts that suffer from wear and tear.

