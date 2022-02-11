Rock Springs Capital Management LP Increases Stock Position in Aclaris Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACRS)

Rock Springs Capital Management LP raised its stake in shares of Aclaris Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACRS) by 1.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,803,232 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 40,920 shares during the period. Aclaris Therapeutics accounts for 1.4% of Rock Springs Capital Management LP’s holdings, making the stock its 21st biggest position. Rock Springs Capital Management LP owned about 0.06% of Aclaris Therapeutics worth $68,458,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of ACRS. Macquarie Group Ltd. purchased a new position in Aclaris Therapeutics during the third quarter valued at $28,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA acquired a new stake in Aclaris Therapeutics during the second quarter worth about $29,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can acquired a new stake in Aclaris Therapeutics during the second quarter worth about $34,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Aclaris Therapeutics during the third quarter worth about $43,000. Finally, Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. acquired a new stake in Aclaris Therapeutics during the second quarter worth about $45,000. 92.67% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of Aclaris Therapeutics stock traded up $0.10 during trading on Friday, reaching $12.70. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 909 shares, compared to its average volume of 537,825. The firm has a market cap of $777.58 million, a PE ratio of -8.08 and a beta of 0.61. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $12.57 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $14.69. Aclaris Therapeutics, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $9.26 and a fifty-two week high of $30.38.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on ACRS shares. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and set a $50.00 price objective on shares of Aclaris Therapeutics in a research report on Monday, December 20th. SVB Leerink reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $26.00 price objective on shares of Aclaris Therapeutics in a research note on Thursday, December 9th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Aclaris Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, January 17th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $30.50.

Aclaris Therapeutics Profile

Aclaris Therapeutics, Inc operates as a dermatologist-led biopharmaceutical company, which engages in identifying, developing, and commercializing novel drugs to address the needs in medical and aesthetic dermatology and immunology. It operates through Therapeutics and Contract Research segments. The Therapeutics segment focuses in identifying, developing, and commercializing different therapies to address significant unmet needs in medical and aesthetic dermatology.

