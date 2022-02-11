Acadia Healthcare Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACHC) Holdings Raised by Rock Springs Capital Management LP

Rock Springs Capital Management LP lifted its stake in shares of Acadia Healthcare Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACHC) by 1.4% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 710,000 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 10,000 shares during the quarter. Rock Springs Capital Management LP owned about 0.79% of Acadia Healthcare worth $45,284,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Acadia Healthcare in the second quarter worth about $63,000. Advisory Services Network LLC bought a new stake in Acadia Healthcare in the second quarter worth about $77,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP bought a new stake in Acadia Healthcare in the second quarter worth about $113,000. NewSquare Capital LLC bought a new stake in Acadia Healthcare in the third quarter worth about $156,000. Finally, Peapack Gladstone Financial Corp bought a new stake in Acadia Healthcare in the third quarter worth about $203,000.

NASDAQ:ACHC traded up $0.24 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $53.15. The company had a trading volume of 445 shares, compared to its average volume of 470,890. Acadia Healthcare Company, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $49.88 and a fifty-two week high of $68.65. The business’s fifty day moving average is $56.25 and its two-hundred day moving average is $60.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a quick ratio of 1.41 and a current ratio of 1.41. The firm has a market cap of $4.78 billion, a P/E ratio of -7.10, a P/E/G ratio of 2.42 and a beta of 1.45.

Several analysts have issued reports on the company. TheStreet upgraded Acadia Healthcare from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Monday, November 22nd. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on Acadia Healthcare from $68.00 to $69.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, November 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $71.69.

Acadia Healthcare Company Profile

Acadia Healthcare Co, Inc engages in the provision of behavioral healthcare services. It operates through the following business segments: United States (U.S.) Facilities and the United Kingdom (U.K.) Facilities. The U.S. Facilities segment is classified in the following categories: acute inpatient psychiatric facilities, specialty treatment facilities, residential treatment centers, and outpatient community-based services.

