Rock Springs Capital Management LP Purchases New Shares in Immuneering Corp (NASDAQ:IMRX)

Rock Springs Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Immuneering Corp (NASDAQ:IMRX) in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm purchased 1,089,816 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $28,935,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in IMRX. BlackRock Inc. acquired a new stake in Immuneering during the 3rd quarter valued at $40,472,000. Geode Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Immuneering during the 3rd quarter valued at $3,247,000. Caas Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in Immuneering during the 3rd quarter valued at $1,062,000. TD Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Immuneering during the 3rd quarter valued at $911,000. Finally, Ghisallo Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Immuneering during the 3rd quarter valued at $398,000. 55.94% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of Immuneering stock traded down $0.04 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $9.62. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 112 shares, compared to its average volume of 107,434. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $15.60. Immuneering Corp has a one year low of $9.06 and a one year high of $33.99.

Immuneering (NASDAQ:IMRX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 8th. The company reported ($0.47) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.57) by $0.10. The business had revenue of $0.48 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $0.70 million. As a group, equities analysts expect that Immuneering Corp will post -3.23 EPS for the current year.

A number of research firms have commented on IMRX. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Immuneering from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $11.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 3rd. Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $35.00 price objective on shares of Immuneering in a research note on Thursday, December 30th. Guggenheim reduced their price objective on shares of Immuneering from $42.00 to $30.00 in a research note on Monday, January 3rd. Finally, Piper Sandler began coverage on shares of Immuneering in a research note on Friday, January 7th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $41.00 price objective on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $31.20.

About Immuneering

Immuneering Corporation is a biopharmaceutical company advancing a pipeline of oncology and neuroscience product candidates. The company’s product candidate includes IMM-1-104. Immuneering Corporation is based in CAMBRIDGE, Mass.

