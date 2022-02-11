Tyson Foods (NYSE:TSN) Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research to “Strong-Buy”

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Tyson Foods (NYSE:TSN) from a hold rating to a strong-buy rating in a research note released on Thursday morning, Zacks.com reports. Zacks Investment Research currently has $119.00 price objective on the stock.

According to Zacks, “Shares of Tyson Foods have increased and outperformed the industry in the past three months. The company has been gaining on strategic growth efforts, including a focus on protein-packed brands and capacity expansion endeavors. The company is also benefiting from robust demand in its retail core business lines. Moreover, continued recovery in the foodservice channel is a driver. These trends were witnessed in the first quarter of fiscal 2022, with the top and the bottom line increasing year over year and surpassing the Zacks Consensus Estimate. Tyson Foods is undertaking a number of operational and supply chain efficiency programs to place itself better for the long run. In this regard, the company is investing in capacity expansion and automation technology. However, Tyson Foods is not immune to inflationary pressure across the industry.”

Several other research analysts have also commented on the stock. Bank of America raised their price objective on shares of Tyson Foods from $90.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Tuesday. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on shares of Tyson Foods from $88.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Tuesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on shares of Tyson Foods from $88.00 to $91.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Tuesday. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on shares of Tyson Foods from $83.00 to $86.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 16th. Finally, Stephens lifted their price target on shares of Tyson Foods from $110.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Tuesday. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Tyson Foods currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $100.78.

NYSE TSN opened at $97.88 on Thursday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $89.12 and a 200-day simple moving average of $82.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a current ratio of 1.55. Tyson Foods has a one year low of $63.22 and a one year high of $100.72. The firm has a market cap of $35.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.74, a PEG ratio of 1.70 and a beta of 0.84.

Tyson Foods (NYSE:TSN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, February 6th. The company reported $2.87 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.90 by $0.97. Tyson Foods had a net margin of 6.48% and a return on equity of 18.68%. The business had revenue of $12.93 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.17 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.94 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that Tyson Foods will post 7.19 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Robert C. Thurber sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $86.70, for a total transaction of $260,100.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Noel W. White sold 6,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.01, for a total transaction of $498,060.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 137,514 shares of company stock valued at $11,678,222 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 1.85% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Benjamin Edwards Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Tyson Foods in the 3rd quarter valued at $27,000. CVA Family Office LLC acquired a new position in Tyson Foods in the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. Glassman Wealth Services increased its stake in Tyson Foods by 69.7% in the 3rd quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 392 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 161 shares during the period. NuWave Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Tyson Foods in the 4th quarter valued at $36,000. Finally, Destiny Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new position in Tyson Foods in the 3rd quarter valued at $41,000. 65.80% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Tyson Foods

Tyson Foods, Inc engages in the production of processed food. It operates through the following segments: Chicken, Beef, Pork, and Prepared Foods. The Chicken segment refers to domestic operations related to raising and processing live chickens into fresh, frozen, and value-added chicken products, as well as sales from allied products.

