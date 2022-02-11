Capstone Investment Advisors LLC Acquires New Position in Hillman Solutions Corp (NASDAQ:HLMN)

Capstone Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Hillman Solutions Corp (NASDAQ:HLMN) during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor purchased 12,443 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $148,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Fifth Third Bancorp bought a new position in Hillman Solutions during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Wolverine Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Hillman Solutions during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $30,000. Global Retirement Partners LLC bought a new position in Hillman Solutions during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $38,000. Financial Management Professionals Inc. bought a new position in Hillman Solutions during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $70,000. Finally, Raymond James Trust N.A. bought a new position in Hillman Solutions during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $134,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.36% of the company’s stock.

Shares of HLMN stock opened at $9.71 on Friday. Hillman Solutions Corp has a fifty-two week low of $8.12 and a fifty-two week high of $13.46. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $9.72 and its 200-day moving average price is $11.02. The company has a current ratio of 2.23, a quick ratio of 0.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on HLMN shares. Raymond James reduced their price target on Hillman Solutions from $15.00 to $14.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Hillman Solutions from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 16th. Finally, Colliers Securities assumed coverage on Hillman Solutions in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $15.50 price objective on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Hillman Solutions currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $15.93.

Founded in 1964 and headquartered in Cincinnati, Ohio, Hillman is a leading North American provider of complete hardware solutions, delivered with industry best customer service to over 40,000 locations. Hillman designs innovative product and merchandising solutions for complex categories that deliver an outstanding customer experience to home improvement centers, mass merchants, national and regional hardware stores, pet supply stores, and OEM & Industrial customers.

