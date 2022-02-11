AMERCO (NASDAQ:UHAL) Announces Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.70 EPS

AMERCO (NASDAQ:UHAL) issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday. The transportation company reported $14.35 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $15.05 by ($0.70), MarketWatch Earnings reports. AMERCO had a return on equity of 19.38% and a net margin of 18.85%. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $9.33 EPS.

Shares of AMERCO stock opened at $596.20 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $11.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.56 and a beta of 0.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 4.12 and a current ratio of 4.33. AMERCO has a one year low of $493.24 and a one year high of $769.90. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $673.77 and a two-hundred day moving average of $678.48.

In other news, Chairman Edward J. Shoen acquired 14,750 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 16th. The stock was bought at an average price of $720.75 per share, for a total transaction of $10,631,062.50. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director John P. Brogan sold 250 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $706.20, for a total transaction of $176,550.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 42.80% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new position in AMERCO during the 3rd quarter worth $249,000. LPL Financial LLC increased its holdings in shares of AMERCO by 56.3% in the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 1,694 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,094,000 after purchasing an additional 610 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG increased its holdings in shares of AMERCO by 187.4% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 4,394 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $2,839,000 after purchasing an additional 2,865 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in shares of AMERCO by 26.7% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 31,222 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $18,403,000 after purchasing an additional 6,585 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 35.21% of the company’s stock.

AMERCO engages in the provision of insurance, moving and storage operation businesses. It operates through the following business segments: Moving and Storage; Property and Casualty Insurance; and Life Insurance. The Moving and Storage segment consists of the rental of trucks, trailers, portable moving and storage units, specialty rental items, and self-storage spaces.

