iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SHY) Shares Bought by Mariner LLC

Mariner LLC raised its stake in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SHY) by 306.4% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 276,458 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 208,439 shares during the period. Mariner LLC owned about 0.12% of iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF worth $23,816,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of SHY. Gradient Investments LLC raised its position in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 63,700.0% in the 3rd quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 638 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,000 after purchasing an additional 637 shares in the last quarter. Cascade Investment Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $60,000. Sage Mountain Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $75,000. RPg Family Wealth Advisory LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $96,000. Finally, Archer Investment Corp increased its holdings in shares of iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 5,272.7% in the 3rd quarter. Archer Investment Corp now owns 1,182 shares of the company’s stock valued at $102,000 after acquiring an additional 1,160 shares during the last quarter.

SHY opened at $84.19 on Friday. iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF has a one year low of $84.19 and a one year high of $86.38. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $85.26 and its 200-day simple moving average is $85.78.

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Monday, February 7th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 2nd were issued a $0.023 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, February 1st. This represents a $0.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.33%. This is an increase from iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.02.

