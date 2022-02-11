Jacobi Capital Management LLC Has $972,000 Stock Holdings in Prudential Financial, Inc. (NYSE:PRU)

Jacobi Capital Management LLC raised its position in Prudential Financial, Inc. (NYSE:PRU) by 3.6% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 9,240 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 318 shares during the period. Jacobi Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Prudential Financial were worth $972,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Prudential Financial in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $27,000. Ibex Wealth Advisors acquired a new position in shares of Prudential Financial in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $28,000. SouthState Corp acquired a new position in shares of Prudential Financial in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $29,000. McIlrath & Eck LLC lifted its position in shares of Prudential Financial by 79.4% in the 3rd quarter. McIlrath & Eck LLC now owns 278 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 123 shares during the period. Finally, Bell Investment Advisors Inc acquired a new position in shares of Prudential Financial in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $32,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 56.10% of the company’s stock.

Shares of PRU stock opened at $121.38 on Friday. Prudential Financial, Inc. has a 12 month low of $80.00 and a 12 month high of $124.22. The company has a current ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 0.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. The firm has a market capitalization of $45.88 billion, a PE ratio of 6.63, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.98 and a beta of 1.63. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $111.17 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $108.25.

Prudential Financial (NYSE:PRU) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The financial services provider reported $3.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.44 by $0.74. Prudential Financial had a net margin of 11.82% and a return on equity of 9.33%. During the same period last year, the business posted $2.93 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that Prudential Financial, Inc. will post 14.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 11th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 15th will be paid a $1.20 dividend. This is a positive change from Prudential Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.15. The ex-dividend date is Monday, February 14th. This represents a $4.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.95%. Prudential Financial’s dividend payout ratio is presently 25.12%.

Prudential Financial declared that its Board of Directors has authorized a share buyback program on Tuesday, November 9th that authorizes the company to repurchase $1.50 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the financial services provider to purchase up to 3.6% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are often a sign that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on PRU shares. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on shares of Prudential Financial in a research report on Tuesday, January 25th. They set an “underperform” rating and a $93.00 target price on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of Prudential Financial from $109.00 to $115.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 4th. Wolfe Research started coverage on shares of Prudential Financial in a research report on Friday, January 21st. They set a “market perform” rating and a $131.00 target price on the stock. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Prudential Financial from $112.00 to $114.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 7th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on shares of Prudential Financial from $112.00 to $119.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $109.27.

In related news, CEO Charles F. Lowrey sold 93,894 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.00, for a total value of $10,328,340.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Andrew F. Sullivan sold 18,320 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $121.47, for a total transaction of $2,225,330.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 184,434 shares of company stock valued at $20,814,931. Company insiders own 0.33% of the company’s stock.

Prudential Financial, Inc engages in the provision of financial products and services including life insurance, annuities, mutual funds, and investment management to both individual and institutional customers. It operates through the following segments: PGIM, International Businesses, Retirement, Group Insurance, Individual Annuities, Individual Life, Assurance IQ, Closed Block, and Corporate and Others.

