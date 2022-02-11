Atom Investors LP Trims Holdings in Lumen Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:LUMN)

Atom Investors LP trimmed its stake in Lumen Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:LUMN) by 53.3% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 12,199 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 13,941 shares during the period. Atom Investors LP’s holdings in Lumen Technologies were worth $151,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in LUMN. FMR LLC raised its stake in shares of Lumen Technologies by 114.1% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,433,165 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $29,174,000 after acquiring an additional 1,296,573 shares during the period. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp raised its stake in shares of Lumen Technologies by 12.8% in the 2nd quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 172,662 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,346,000 after acquiring an additional 19,644 shares during the period. Public Sector Pension Investment Board raised its stake in shares of Lumen Technologies by 70.5% in the 2nd quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board now owns 159,450 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,167,000 after acquiring an additional 65,915 shares during the period. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Lumen Technologies in the second quarter valued at approximately $2,119,000. Finally, Stifel Financial Corp grew its holdings in shares of Lumen Technologies by 36.2% in the second quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 1,410,249 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $19,166,000 after purchasing an additional 374,474 shares in the last quarter. 79.46% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Lumen Technologies alerts:

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on LUMN. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Lumen Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $14.00 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 19th. Citigroup upgraded shares of Lumen Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $13.00 price target for the company in a report on Thursday, November 4th.

Shares of NYSE:LUMN opened at $10.83 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $11.09 billion, a PE ratio of -15.25, a P/E/G ratio of 1.03 and a beta of 0.94. The company has a current ratio of 1.41, a quick ratio of 1.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.44. Lumen Technologies, Inc. has a twelve month low of $10.74 and a twelve month high of $15.45. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $12.47 and a 200-day simple moving average of $12.56.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 10th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 29th were given a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 26th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 9.23%. Lumen Technologies’s dividend payout ratio is presently -140.85%.

Lumen Technologies Profile

Lumen Technologies, Inc is an investment holding company, which engages in the provision of integrated communications to residential and business customers. It operates through the following segments: International and Global Accounts Management, Enterprise, Small and Medium Business, Wholesale, and Consumer.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Lumen Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lumen Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.