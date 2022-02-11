Capstone Investment Advisors LLC Makes New $297,000 Investment in Rover Group (NASDAQ:ROVR)

Capstone Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Rover Group (NASDAQ:ROVR) during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund acquired 21,879 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $297,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Parallel Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Rover Group during the third quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Rover Group during the third quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Rover Group during the third quarter valued at approximately $74,000. Samson Rock Capital LLP purchased a new position in shares of Rover Group during the third quarter valued at approximately $165,000. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Rover Group during the third quarter valued at approximately $231,000. 79.22% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other Rover Group news, major shareholder Venture Fund Iv Lp Madrona sold 937,291 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.00, for a total value of $9,372,910.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Aaron Easterly sold 824,674 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.00, for a total transaction of $8,246,740.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 2,615,955 shares of company stock worth $26,185,298 over the last ninety days.

NASDAQ ROVR opened at $4.80 on Friday. Rover Group has a 1 year low of $4.64 and a 1 year high of $15.59. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $8.26.

Rover Group (NASDAQ:ROVR) last posted its earnings results on Monday, November 8th. The company reported ($0.73) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.09) by ($0.64). The firm had revenue of $35.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $34.77 million. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 163.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that Rover Group will post -1.08 earnings per share for the current year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered Rover Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, January 22nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $14.20.

Rover Inc provides online marketplace for pet care. It connects pet parents with pet providers who offer overnight services, including boarding and in-home pet sitting, as well as daytime services, including doggy daycare, dog walking, drop-in visits and grooming. Rover Inc, formerly known as Nebula Caravel Acquisition Corp., is based in SAN FRANCISCO.

