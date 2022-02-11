Capstone Investment Advisors LLC Makes New Investment in Asana, Inc. (NYSE:ASAN)

Capstone Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Asana, Inc. (NYSE:ASAN) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 6,219 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $646,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. CAPROCK Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Asana by 2.2% during the 3rd quarter. CAPROCK Group Inc. now owns 4,745 shares of the company’s stock valued at $493,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in Asana by 5.2% during the 3rd quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 2,316 shares of the company’s stock worth $240,000 after buying an additional 115 shares during the period. Arizona State Retirement System lifted its holdings in Asana by 0.7% during the 3rd quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 17,482 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,815,000 after buying an additional 116 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE lifted its holdings in Asana by 35.9% during the 3rd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 481 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,000 after buying an additional 127 shares during the period. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its holdings in Asana by 1.7% during the 2nd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 8,523 shares of the company’s stock worth $528,000 after buying an additional 139 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 30.38% of the company’s stock.

Get Asana alerts:

A number of analysts recently commented on ASAN shares. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on Asana from $151.00 to $80.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, December 13th. Oppenheimer decreased their target price on Asana from $115.00 to $100.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 12th. DA Davidson began coverage on Asana in a research report on Wednesday, January 5th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $65.00 target price for the company. KeyCorp decreased their price objective on Asana from $103.00 to $97.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, January 14th. Finally, Robert W. Baird reissued a “buy” rating and set a $109.00 price objective on shares of Asana in a report on Friday, December 3rd. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $79.62.

In other news, CEO Dustin A. Moskovitz acquired 250,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 28th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $45.82 per share, for a total transaction of $11,455,000.00. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, insider Eleanor B. Lacey sold 17,480 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $101.81, for a total value of $1,779,638.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last quarter, insiders purchased 6,753,733 shares of company stock worth $437,728,282 and sold 112,440 shares worth $9,004,721. 54.43% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NYSE ASAN opened at $64.62 on Friday. Asana, Inc. has a twelve month low of $25.41 and a twelve month high of $145.79. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $63.41 and its 200-day moving average price is $89.72. The company has a market capitalization of $12.05 billion, a PE ratio of -42.24 and a beta of 1.61. The company has a quick ratio of 1.87, a current ratio of 1.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14.

Asana (NYSE:ASAN) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, December 2nd. The company reported ($0.23) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.27) by $0.04. Asana had a negative return on equity of 199.15% and a negative net margin of 77.59%. The firm had revenue of $100.30 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $93.90 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($0.42) EPS. The company’s revenue was up 70.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts expect that Asana, Inc. will post -1.46 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Asana Company Profile

Asana, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a work management platform for individuals, team leads, and executives in the United States and internationally. It provides a work management platform as software as service that enables individuals and teams to get work done faster while enhancing employee engagement by allowing everyone to see how their work connects to the mission of an organization.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ASAN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Asana, Inc. (NYSE:ASAN).

Receive News & Ratings for Asana Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Asana and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.