Jacobi Capital Management LLC Reduces Stock Holdings in PPG Industries, Inc. (NYSE:PPG)

Jacobi Capital Management LLC reduced its position in PPG Industries, Inc. (NYSE:PPG) by 2.1% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 5,539 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after selling 117 shares during the quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC’s holdings in PPG Industries were worth $792,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. KB Financial Partners LLC raised its position in PPG Industries by 131.9% during the second quarter. KB Financial Partners LLC now owns 211 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 120 shares during the period. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in PPG Industries by 311.1% during the third quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 222 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 168 shares during the period. Tompkins Financial Corp acquired a new position in PPG Industries during the third quarter worth $39,000. Oakworth Capital Inc. raised its position in PPG Industries by 55.6% during the third quarter. Oakworth Capital Inc. now owns 280 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $40,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the period. Finally, Arlington Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of PPG Industries in the third quarter valued at about $47,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.05% of the company’s stock.

PPG has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company lowered shares of PPG Industries from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $170.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Monday, January 24th. Evercore ISI raised shares of PPG Industries from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $190.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, December 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of PPG Industries from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $165.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Friday, October 22nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their target price on shares of PPG Industries from $185.00 to $180.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, January 24th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on shares of PPG Industries from $174.00 to $169.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 25th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, PPG Industries currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $177.65.

Shares of NYSE:PPG opened at $153.81 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $163.07 and its 200 day moving average price is $159.82. The stock has a market cap of $36.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.59, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.38 and a beta of 1.17. PPG Industries, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $132.10 and a fifty-two week high of $182.97. The company has a quick ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 1.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95.

PPG Industries (NYSE:PPG) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, January 20th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.26 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.20 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $4.19 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.05 billion. PPG Industries had a net margin of 8.56% and a return on equity of 25.85%. The firm’s revenue was up 11.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.59 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that PPG Industries, Inc. will post 7.42 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 11th. Investors of record on Friday, February 18th will be issued a $0.59 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 17th. This represents a $2.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.53%. PPG Industries’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 39.27%.

PPG Industries Company Profile

PPG Industries, Inc engages in the manufacture and distribution of coatings, specialty materials, and glass products. It operates through Performance Coatings and Industrial Coatings segments. The Performance Coatings segment comprises of the refinish, aerospace, protective and marine, and architectural coatings businesses.

