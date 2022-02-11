ETFMG 2X Daily Alternative Harvest ET (NYSEARCA:MJXL) Shares Up 17.4%

ETFMG 2X Daily Alternative Harvest ET (NYSEARCA:MJXL) shares shot up 17.4% on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $2.95 and last traded at $2.84. 45,072 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 281% from the average session volume of 11,825 shares. The stock had previously closed at $2.42.
The company’s 50-day moving average price is $2.88 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $4.82.
