Brokerages Set SPX FLOW, Inc. (NYSE:FLOW) PT at $81.00

Posted by on Feb 11th, 2022

SPX FLOW, Inc. (NYSE:FLOW) has been given a consensus recommendation of “Hold” by the eight brokerages that are covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, four have assigned a hold recommendation and one has given a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $81.00.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded SPX FLOW from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $95.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Monday, January 24th. Robert W. Baird downgraded SPX FLOW from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, December 13th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on SPX FLOW from $77.00 to $79.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Thursday, November 11th. Barclays raised their target price on SPX FLOW from $75.00 to $86.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 4th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus downgraded SPX FLOW from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, December 13th.

SPX FLOW stock opened at $85.80 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $85.72 and its 200-day moving average is $80.93. The company has a market cap of $3.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 46.89 and a beta of 1.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 1.65 and a quick ratio of 1.18. SPX FLOW has a 12 month low of $56.67 and a 12 month high of $88.55.

SPX FLOW (NYSE:FLOW) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 10th. The industrial products company reported $0.79 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.70 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $389.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $384.00 million. SPX FLOW had a return on equity of 10.45% and a net margin of 5.04%. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.48 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that SPX FLOW will post 2.97 EPS for the current year.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of FLOW. Robeco Schweiz AG increased its holdings in SPX FLOW by 168.6% during the 3rd quarter. Robeco Schweiz AG now owns 812,700 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $59,408,000 after purchasing an additional 510,100 shares during the last quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. grew its position in shares of SPX FLOW by 169.4% in the 3rd quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 792,000 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $57,895,000 after acquiring an additional 498,000 shares in the last quarter. TIG Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of SPX FLOW in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $31,893,000. Segantii Capital Management Ltd acquired a new position in shares of SPX FLOW in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $31,718,000. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its position in shares of SPX FLOW by 3,401.5% in the 3rd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 336,317 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $24,585,000 after acquiring an additional 326,712 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 95.60% of the company’s stock.

SPX Flow, Inc engages in manufacturing and distributing industrial components. It operates through the following segments: Food & Beverage and Industrial. The Food and Beverage segment includes mixing, drying, evaporation, and separation systems and components, heat exchangers, and reciprocating and centrifugal pump technologies.

