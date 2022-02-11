Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Peapack-Gladstone Financial Co. (NASDAQ:PGC) to Post $0.78 Earnings Per Share

Wall Street analysts forecast that Peapack-Gladstone Financial Co. (NASDAQ:PGC) will report earnings per share (EPS) of $0.78 for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for Peapack-Gladstone Financial’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.76 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.79. Peapack-Gladstone Financial reported earnings per share of $0.67 in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 16.4%. The business is expected to issue its next earnings results on Thursday, May 5th.

On average, analysts expect that Peapack-Gladstone Financial will report full year earnings of $3.23 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.21 to $3.25. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the business will post earnings of $3.50 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.45 to $3.54. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Peapack-Gladstone Financial.

Get Peapack-Gladstone Financial alerts:

Peapack-Gladstone Financial (NASDAQ:PGC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, January 28th. The financial services provider reported $0.82 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.80 by $0.02. Peapack-Gladstone Financial had a return on equity of 10.59% and a net margin of 24.37%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Peapack-Gladstone Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $37.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Friday, December 3rd.

PGC opened at $36.98 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $35.77 and its 200 day simple moving average is $34.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 0.96 and a quick ratio of 0.96. Peapack-Gladstone Financial has a 1 year low of $25.94 and a 1 year high of $38.41. The firm has a market cap of $689.12 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.62 and a beta of 1.23.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 25th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 10th will be given a $0.05 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, February 9th. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.54%. Peapack-Gladstone Financial’s dividend payout ratio is currently 6.83%.

In other news, EVP Vincent A. Spero sold 5,835 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.95, for a total value of $203,933.25. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Company insiders own 5.49% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in Peapack-Gladstone Financial by 0.6% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 876,675 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $27,238,000 after buying an additional 5,533 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP raised its stake in Peapack-Gladstone Financial by 13.0% during the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 684,764 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $22,843,000 after buying an additional 78,951 shares during the last quarter. FJ Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Peapack-Gladstone Financial by 0.3% during the third quarter. FJ Capital Management LLC now owns 598,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $19,933,000 after buying an additional 2,000 shares during the last quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. raised its stake in Peapack-Gladstone Financial by 1.6% during the fourth quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 579,420 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $20,511,000 after buying an additional 9,058 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp increased its holdings in shares of Peapack-Gladstone Financial by 0.5% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 337,686 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $10,492,000 after purchasing an additional 1,638 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 70.73% of the company’s stock.

About Peapack-Gladstone Financial

Peapack-Gladstone Financial Corp. is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of private banking services to businesses, non-profits and consumer. It operates through the following segments: Banking and Peapack Private. The Banking segment provides commercial, commercial real estate, multifamily, residential and consumer lending activities; deposit generation; operation of ATMs; telephone and internet banking services; merchant credit card services; and customer support and sales.

See Also

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Peapack-Gladstone Financial (PGC)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Peapack-Gladstone Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Peapack-Gladstone Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.