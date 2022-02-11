Western Union (NYSE:WU) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.12 EPS

Western Union (NYSE:WU) issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The credit services provider reported $0.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.52 by $0.12, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The company had revenue of $1.28 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.29 billion. Western Union had a net margin of 16.10% and a return on equity of 311.01%. Western Union’s quarterly revenue was up 1.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.45 EPS. Western Union updated its FY 2022 guidance to $1.900-$2.000 EPS and its FY22 guidance to $1.90-2.00 EPS.

WU opened at $18.48 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.74. The company has a market cap of $7.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.33 and a beta of 0.95. The company’s 50 day moving average is $18.22 and its 200 day moving average is $19.55. Western Union has a 12-month low of $15.69 and a 12-month high of $26.61.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 17th will be paid a $0.235 dividend. This represents a $0.94 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.09%. Western Union’s dividend payout ratio is presently 47.47%.

Western Union declared that its board has initiated a share repurchase program on Thursday, February 10th that allows the company to repurchase $1.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the credit services provider to buy up to 13.5% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are typically an indication that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

A number of analysts have weighed in on WU shares. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on shares of Western Union from $27.00 to $23.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. Northland Securities reduced their price objective on shares of Western Union from $32.00 to $25.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price objective on shares of Western Union from $23.00 to $19.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. TheStreet lowered shares of Western Union from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 24th. Finally, Bank of America lowered shares of Western Union from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $25.00 to $20.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 6th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Western Union presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $22.25.

About Western Union

The Western Union Co is a holding company, which engages in the provision of money transfer and payment services. It operates through the following segments: Consumer-to-Consumer; Business Solutions; and Other. The Consumer-to-Consumer segment facilitates money transfers between two consumers. The Business Solutions segment offers payment and foreign exchange solutions, cross-border, cross-currency transactions, for small and medium size enterprises and other organizations and individuals.

