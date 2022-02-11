Analysts Set Symrise AG (OTCMKTS:SYIEY) PT at $75.50

Symrise AG (OTCMKTS:SYIEY) has earned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the nine analysts that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month target price among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $75.50.

Several analysts have issued reports on SYIEY shares. Societe Generale raised shares of Symrise from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 9th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Symrise from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $41.00 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday, December 29th. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “underweight” rating on shares of Symrise in a research note on Monday, November 1st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Symrise in a research report on Tuesday, November 30th.

Shares of OTCMKTS:SYIEY opened at $29.06 on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $34.04 and its 200 day simple moving average is $34.78. The company has a current ratio of 3.55, a quick ratio of 2.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77. Symrise has a one year low of $28.65 and a one year high of $37.54.

Symrise AG is a global supplier of fragrances, flavorings, cosmetic active ingredients and raw materials, as well as functional ingredients. It operates through the following three segments: Scent & Care, Flavor and Nutrition. The Scent and Care segment develops, produces and sells fragrances, cosmetic ingredients, aroma molecules and mint aromas.

